Khloe Kardashian Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Not Happy About ‘More Expensive’ Christmas With Two Children

Christmas is around the corner and Tristan Thompson is preparing his wallet. The Cavaliers player told People that he wants to make sure his two kids are happy, joking that Christmas is about to get expensive.

Thompson has two kids, a 16-month old son named Prince with is ex Jordan Craig, and 7-month-old daughter True with Khloe Kardashian. Since this is his first Christmas with two kids, the basketball player knows that he is going to have to start digging even deeper into his wallet.

“I got a son that’s 16 months and I have a daughter, so Christmas is going to be a little more expensive. We gotta buy more gifts now,” he said. “You gotta take care of the little ones, make sure they’re good.”

Thompson also told cameras in a series called Kickin’ it with Kickstradomis that he is motivated by his children. The show is a look at Kickstradomis, a custom shoe designer, as he creates specialized kicks for athletes. Thompson works with Amezcua to create a pair of Air Max sneakers with his kid’s names on them.

Taking the spray gun from Amezcua, he says that he needs to nail the design because otherwise, True will judge him.

“We all have our motivations in life and for me, it’s my kids,” he says.

Khloe Kardashian and Thompson have been battling fans and critics over their holiday decisions lately. On Monday, Kardashian used social media to respond to people who have condemned her for spending time in Ohio with Thompson for Thanksgiving, saying that there must be a rift between her and her family in California.

“Y’all are reaching now. I ‘ve spent the past three years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters, and I are perfectly fine thank you!” she said on Instagram. “All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not.”

The reality tv star says that she does plan to spend Christmas in California with her family, saying that she wants her new daughter experience her first holiday with her cousins. She said that she wants the day to be all about the “triplets,” referencing her daughter, Kim Kardashian’s child Chicago and Kylie Jenner’s new baby Stormi. She is hopeful that Thompson will be able to join her in Los Angeles because the player has Christmas Eve and Christmas Day off.

The pair has also taken heat in the past from critics who say that their Christmas gifts to each other have been overly-extravagant. Kardashian gave Thompson an $85,000 Patek Phillippe watch in 2016. Now it’s the couple’s turn to spoil the kids.