Gwyneth Paltrow Thankful For The Lack Of Paparazzi During Brad Pitt Breakup

The star opens up about the fallout from her high-profile relationship.

Back in the 90s, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt made for the definition of a celebrity power couple. So you can imagine the media blitz that occurred when the stars broke it off after two years together. But according to a new report by People, Paltrow actually thinks she got off pretty easy from the paparazzi — especially in light of how they deal with celebrities now.

In a new interview, Paltrow opens up about how media scrutiny has gotten so intense in the last few years, saying she could never have survived that level of attention during the rocky breakup.

“I remember when Brad Pitt and I broke up, it was on the cover of the New York Post and there was no one outside my house,” she said in the interview. “That would never happen today.”

Paltrow has bonded with fellow actress Cameron Diaz over their relative lack of media attention back in the day — a fact they are both eternally grateful for. With a far less invasive media culture in the 90s, it was easier for even high profile celebrities to lay low (which is always nice when nursing a broken heart).

While media coverage of celebrities may be out of control these days, life is pretty smooth sailing for the Oscar-winning actress. After amicably splitting from Chris Martin back in 2014, Paltrow once again tied the knot in September — this time with American Horror Story producer Brad Falchuk. And unlike her last Brad-based relationship, this one seems to be free of drama.

“It’s fantastic,” she said to WSJ Magazine. “I feel like we are probably better equipped to choose our life partner when we are halfway through life. But generally, we have to pick our spouses a lot earlier because of the whole procreation piece.”

Paltrow, who shares two children with ex Chris Martin (Apple, 14 and Moses, 12) has also become a stepmother to Falchuk’s two teenage children. He and ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik have a teenage son named Brody as well as a daughter, Isabella.

Paltrow has emphasized that the new couple is working to slowly blend the two families, saying it is important to take your time when teenagers are involved. For now, she’s focusing on her new role as a stepmother as well as her health and fitness empire, GOOP.

The actress and entrepreneur claims her success as a businesswoman lies in her competitive nature — the same drive that made her an award-winning actress. At the same time, Paltrow admits she needs to relax more. Hopefully new husband Brad Falchuk will remind her to stop and smell the roses!