Ryan Seacrest Thinks He Should Join ‘Riverdale’ Cast Along With Kelly Ripa

During an interview at KIIS FM’s iHeartRado Jingle Ball presented by Capital One last week, Ryan Seacrest revealed that he would like a role on the CW series “Riverdale” along with his Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host, Kelly Ripa. The announcement that Ripa would be joining the series came early last month.

“I’m trying to get discovered!” Seacrest joked in his chat with Entertainment Tonight.

He’s not entirely sure how he would be incorporated into the series, though. He just knows that he wants in.

“I don’t know what part I would play. I could be some sort of an assistant or something… All the fog would come in,” Seacrest joked.

Despite the fact that he’s busy with his live talk show and hosting American Idol, which just concluded Season 16 in May, Seacrest is sure that he’ll get a call to join the Riverdale cast soon enough.

“I’m ready, Riverdale. Waiting. My phone is charged,” he said.

He also said that Riverdale has become a family affair for Ripa and it’s “time for the other family” (her family at Live) to get a chance.

It is true that Ripa will be following in the footsteps of family with her upcoming role in the teen drama series. Her husband, Mark Consuelos, is a regular on the series, having played a lead character’s father, Hiram Lodge, since season two. The show is now in its third season, according to Express.

Consuelos and Ripa’s son, Michael Consuelos, also recently appeared as a guest on the show to portray a younger version of his father’s character for one episode.

Ripa announced her upcoming role via Instagram on November 8. She shared a photo of herself sitting in a big chair in what looks to be a library or study. She sported a short black dress and held a silver-tipped cane above her lap.

“It’s a family affair…Hiram’s mistress. 23 years of auditioning for a role I was born to play. Coming soon to @theCWriverdale,” she wrote in the caption.

Ripa will reportedly guest star as Mrs. Mulwray, a character the CW described as “confident and tough,” according to Entertainment Weekly. Mrs. Mulwray will find herself wrapped up in a huge conspiracy as she takes on a relationship with Hiram Lodge, who plays a modern-day mobster villain on the show.

Ripa’s character name is reportedly borrowed from Faye Dunaway’s Oscar-nominated role in in the 1974 film Chinatown. Dunway played Evelyn Mulwray, another femme fatale who caught herself in a crazy conspiracy.