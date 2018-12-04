‘Rent Live’ Drops First Official Cast Photos For World AIDS Day

The cast of Rent Live on Fox dropped a series of new photos of the cast in their character costumes for World AIDS Day, which occurred on December 1.

The show then assembled for their first official photo shoot and Entertainment Tonight got the dish on what fans can expect from this updated take on the iconic Jonathan Larson musical.

Actress Kiersey Clemons (Hearts Beat Loud), Emmy nominee and Tony Award winner Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert), singer/songwriter Jordan Fisher (Hamilton), actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens (Grease: Live), singer/songwriter Brennin Hunt (Nashville), R&B/Pop superstar Mario (EMPIRE), recording artist Tinashe (Dancing with the Stars), and performer Valentina (RuPaul’s Drag Race) are set to star in the highly anticipated live musical event.

Keala Settle will perform the iconic solo from “Seasons of Love” and join the ensemble in the live musical, as per Entertainment Tonight.

“I think its really exciting to bring the show to an audience who has not seen it before,” said Hudgens to ET.

Hudgens will be portraying the character of Maureen, which was played by Idina Menzel in both the Broadway play and the movie version.

“I love doing musical theater. It’s home for me, it’s what feels best,” said Hudgens.

“Rent is the show that made me want to do this [musical theater] and I think it’s important to show it from a new perspective,” said Jordan Fisher, who will play aspiring filmmaker Mark.

“Live television is unique that you have one chance to do it. You can’t call ‘cut’ and do it again,” he noted.

“Our message is to measure your life in love, the love you get and the love you receive,” said Brandon Victor Dixon to ET.

The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is a re-imagining of Puccini’s La Boheme and set in New York City’s gritty East Village.

Rent tells the unforgettable story of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams during a time of great social and political turmoil. Winner of four Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize, writer/composer Jonathan Larson’s tour de force continues to offer an inspiring message of hope and friendship.

Today for you, we have an announcement — meet the cast of #RENT! ???? pic.twitter.com/i4u44CHYwi — RENT on FOX (@RENTonFOX) October 29, 2018

Rent originally was produced in New York by New York Theatre Workshop and on Broadway by Jeffrey Seller, Kevin McCollum, Allan S. Gordon, and New York Theatre Workshop.

On Broadway, Rent gained critical acclaim and won several awards. The Broadway production closed on September 7, 2008, after a 12-year run of 5,123 performances.

Rent Live will debut on Fox January 27, 2019.