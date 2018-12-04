Nicole Murphy Sizzles In Sexy Bikini In Singapore, Eddie Murphy’s Ex Flaunts Her Stunning Figure At 50

Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy is living her best life right now and she isn’t afraid to flaunt it a bit. Nicole has been vacationing in Asia these past few days and she has been sharing glimpses into the glamorous trip via her Instagram page. Murphy may be 50-years-old now, but she’s still got a killer bikini body and oodles of confidence.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, Nicole Murphy was sharing photos from her time in Thailand a few days ago, and now she has moved on to Singapore. She is staying at the Marina Bay Sands resort and it looks like she is having an amazing time there.

On Monday, Murphy shared a short video clip on Instagram showing her at the rooftop resort pool and she noted that it was a spectacular view. The pool overlooks the city and Nicole was wearing a black bikini, oversized sunglasses, and several gold necklaces.

Nicole may have been turning back and forth to primarily give a shot at the pool and view, but fans of hers couldn’t miss the glimpses of her stunning bikini body in the video too. The bikini was cut low enough on the top to showcase plenty of cleavage and fans got a glimpse of Murphy’s impressive abs as well.

Murphy shared an individual shot via her Instagram page showing her in the same bikini lounging in the pool and it was a fascinating shot. Nicole’s followers said that she was stunning and gorgeous and can’t believe how incredible her body looked in this particular bikini.

Unfortunately, it seems that Murphy was only staying in Singapore for a couple of days. Late Monday, she posted one more selfie from the Marina Bay Sands pool, noting that it was her last day there. This one showed her long, slender legs as she laid on a lounge chair and looked out across the rooftop pool and toward the skyline of the city.

Nicole has shared quite a few other photos and videos via her Instagram Stories, noting how clean everything is and how amazing the city is as a whole. She also shared a few peeks at the view from the hotel rooftop during the night and she said the pool is simply insane. Murphy’s fans have loved following along as she traveled throughout Thailand and Singapore and will be anxious to see where she heads next.

It looks like Nicole Murphy’s trip throughout Asia has been an amazing experience for her and she’s put together a perfect blend of sightseeing, adventuring, and relaxing. She may not be in the public spotlight as much now as she was during her time with Eddie Murphy, but she’s still stunning and has a dedicated fan base who loves to see what she’s doing on a regular basis.