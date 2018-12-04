Toni Braxton’s Ex-Husband Fires Back In Response To Her ‘Red Table Talk’ Claims About Alimony, Divorce

Toni Braxton’s ex-husband Keri Lewis wasn’t too pleased with her comments about their divorce and the alimony payments he received. So, he’s decided to fire back with a response to her recent discussion about everything. The latest confusion between Toni and Keri began with her recent talk show appearance.

A couple of days ago, Toni Braxton turned heads with her intimate chat with her longtime friend, Jada Pinkett-Smith on Red Table Talk. For the first time, Toni Braxton spoke in great detail about her divorce from Mint Condition musician Keri Lewis. At the time, the couple’s divorce came as quite a shock to fans because they’d been together more than 12 years and, on the outside, they didn’t appear to have marital problems.

But during the Red Table Talk discussion, Toni Braxton shed light on various aspects of the marriage fans knew nothing about. As previously reported on Inquisitr, the Grammy Award-winning singer even opened up about their divorce and the alimony payments she had to make to Keri despite her inability to work due to complications of Lupus.

Toni Braxton admitted paying alimony left her angry. Describing men as “b***hes,” the singer also compared herself to other celebrity women, like Halle Berry and Mary J. Blige, who ultimately ended up making alimony payments to their ex-husband.

“I went through this phase of, ‘oooh, men are the new b*tches!’ That’s how I felt. That’s what I was so angry about.”

As expected, Toni’s piercing words have sparked a heated debate with social media users dissecting her statement. While some people have described Toni’s words as bashing, others noted that she didn’t directly refer to her ex-husband in that context because the statement was generalized. Now, Keri Lewis is offering a response to Toni Braxton’s controversial perspective and description of divorced men.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Keri definitely isn’t happy about Toni’s statement. Shortly after the Red Table Talk discussion, Keri took to Instagram with a lengthy response to Toni’s words. The famed musician offered his side of the story sharing details about their marriage and the alimony payments from his perspective. “I feel the need to address and shed light on the matter, as the impression is being made that I came for her finances and/or wasn’t there for Toni,” Keri began.

“To give insight on the alimony payments, Toni’s attorneys suggested she have a prenuptial agreement put in place prior to our wedding, and they drafted one as they saw fit. Because of my love for her and being optimistic of marriage lasting forever, I didn’t feel the need to have an attorney, as I wasn’t going to contest anything in the prenup. Fast-forward to 2012 after separating, I moved out and at some point later, Toni mentioned to me that the payments set in the prenup would start being deposited into my account. I received alimony for around 3 years between 2012 and 2014. I didn’t even use an attorney in our divorce.”

Like many others, he also took the statement as a direct jab. Keri considered that statement to be completely unacceptable, saying, “In addition, while I often did not agree with the creative liberties that were taken in representing our relationship (Toni’s Book, Lifetime movie, Braxton Family Values, RedTableTalk), we are raising two sons and it can NEVER be to the degree of her referencing ME as a b***h… that’s a problem.”

Despite Toni Braxton’s comments, she did admit she and Keri Lewis are still very much “family” spending holidays together for the sake of their children.