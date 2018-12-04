Emma Bunton Has A Plan To Convince Victoria Beckham To Join The Spice Girls Reunion

Emma Bunton, a.k.a. Baby Spice, has decided to attempt to trick Victoria Beckham into joining The Spice Girls on their upcoming reunion tour, reports Entertainment Tonight. The hit girl group, which also includes Mel B, Mel C, and Geri Halliwell, is set to hit the road in May 2019.

Sadly, Victoria has announced that she will not be traveling with the group and will instead be focusing on her family and fashion line. Emma opened up about why The Spice Girls’ fifth member wasn’t going to be joining them on the tour.

“She just didn’t want to do it. She was busy with her fashion and she has moved on. The philosophy of us is that we are a band, on and off the stage and we care for each other, we support each other and we support her and she has been a huge part of our lives and we care about her, so it’s all good.”

However, Emma hasn’t given up on convincing Victoria to change her mind and jump onboard the tour. As host of The Great American Baking Show — Holiday Edition, she has decided to use the show to her advantage to bring Posh Spice back into the mix.

“She likes blueberries, so maybe we could do like a blueberry muffin. Crumble, that’s even better. I’d have to get one of the contestants to do it, I’d get lost.”

Even if the plan doesn’t work out, Emma says that Victoria is completely supportive of the group’s decision to embark on a reunion tour and will even be attending some of the shows.

“It’s so lovely because the support that we give each other anyway, like, she’s been emailing and we chat and she’s coming to the show. The four of us feel very strong now as a team, so she’ll be watching. It would be nice to have her there.”

Emma also spoke about her new role as host of the hit baking show. While she isn’t much of a baker herself, she says that it is the “best job ever” and that she is thrilled to be hosting the show.

Currently, the group is preparing for the 11 U.K. stadium shows. They have been busy deciding the order of the songs they want to perform and what they’re going to wear for the performances. There have also been rumors that popular celebrities, including Adele, Chrissy Teigen, and Emma Stone, will be making cameos during the tour.

The tour will kick off at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on May 29, 2019.