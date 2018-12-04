Dua Lipa Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure In ‘Vogue’ Photo Shoot, Says She Doesn’t Believe Feminism Is ‘Man-Hating’

Pop star Dua Lipa will be featured in the January edition of British Vogue, which will include jaw-dropping photos and an interview with the “One Kiss” singer about her view on feminism and self-love, reveals the Daily Mail.

On her Instagram account, the singer gave her followers a sneak peek of the January magazine edition with several posts featuring snaps from the photo shoot. In one of the photos, she is featured on the cover of Vogue dressed in an elegant white gown complete with fringe up and down the arms, lace, tulle layers, and feather detailing. The singer is pictured seated with one hand propping up her head and the other resting between her legs. Her short, straight dark hair was slicked back across one side of her head to reveal enormous gold dangling earrings and pink-shadowed eyes. The look was completed with a gold bracelet and pink lips.

In the caption, Dua Lipa thanked the magazine and the stylists on the shoot for making her “dream come true.” She added that she felt incredibly grateful to be featured on the cover of the magazine’s January edition, writing that it was a milestone she would hold close to her heart.

“Thank you to the wonderful dreamteam for making me feel Vogue cover worthy.”

In her interview with the magazine, the “New Rules” singer opened up about her views on feminism, according to Vogue.

“Feminism to me is not man-hating, it’s just being like ‘we deserve the same opportunities.’ You hear so much about all these strong important men who have changed the world, even in history and the story of mankind, somehow the f**king story starts with: ‘Well, the man did this.'”

She also spoke about her self-confidence and how important it is to have positive self-talk.

“I do feel quite confident in my body, there’s always going to be something you don’t like, but it’s so much healthier to tell yourself two things you like about yourself every day. I go, ‘You know what, my skin’s looking great, I’m not going to put any make-up on,’ rather than, ‘Oh God, you’ve had pasta every night this week.'”

It has been a very successful couple of years for the artist. In 2017, she won British Breakthrough Artist and British Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards and was nominated for both British Single of the Year and British Video for her hit song “New Rules.”

This year, she won the award for Best International Music at the 2018 BAMBI awards ceremony in Berlin, Germany, and has also received an award at the Second Annual Variety Hitmakers Brunch at The Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles this past Saturday.