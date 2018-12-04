Your First Look At Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Princess Grace-Inspired Wedding Dress

Priyanka Chopra has just released the first photos of her stunning wedding dresses during her days-long celebration of her union to Nick Jonas on her Instagram and they are nothing short of absolutely stunning!

Chopra began her posts with a photo of the couple clad in traditional Indian wedding attire, captioning it “Forever starts now” with Jonas tagged in the pic.

The gorgeous two-piece red gown Chopra wore was accentuated with multitudes of bracelets, a stunning necklace, red veil and a nose ring, considered to enhance the beauty of the Indian bride. It’s usually worn on the left nostril and is sometimes joined to the ear by a chain.

Jonas donned traditional male Indian attire, including an exquisite shirt, coat, jacket and shoes in the color gold. The couple was photographed standing with their foreheads touching and holding hands for the sentimental picture.

For their Christian wedding, both Jonas and Chopra were decked out in Ralph Lauren-designed ensembles. The stunning white wedding dress worn by Chopra was reminiscent of Grace Kelly’s gorgeous wedding dress when she married Prince Rainier of Monaco in 1956.

People Magazine reported that the gown was hand-beaded and embroidered and had a stunning 75-foot long veil.

The former Quantico actress was escorted down the aisle by her mother Madhu (her father Ashok died of cancer in 2013).

She added a video of herself walking down the aisle to Jonas to her Instagram, showing how happy she was on the most romantic day of her life. People noted that the actress carried a bouquet of tuberoses, which are her favorite flower, designed by Jenya Flowers of New York City. The luxury flower arrangement company created the floral arrangements for the entire wedding party, per People Magazine.

The actress is seen taking a deep breath as she heads towards her husband-to-be, her mother by her side, as Jonas is seen wiping away tears of happiness.

“It was all tears. All tears,” said Chopra of their unions to People “I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life.”

Jonas said to People of their union, “The emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me,” he says. “You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!