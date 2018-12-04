Prince William & Kate Middleton Host Christmas Party For Military Families At Kensington Palace

As we’ve trickled into December, the season of year-end and Christmas parties is officially upon us. And just like the rest of society, the British royals have also gotten into the festive mood early this month.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, have started the Christmas season with a party hosted for military families. As People reported, the party on Tuesday took place at Kensington Palace, the couple’s London residence.

The duchess opted for a festive print in the form of a red tartan tea-length skirt by Emilia Wickstead and wore a three-quarter sleeve black button-down sweater by Brora with it. She completed the look with a pair of matching black boots, and in her signature hairstyle, left her chestnut locks hanging loosely about her shoulders.

In the meantime, William wore a pair of navy blue pants, a light blue button-down shirt, and a blue sweater over the top.

The couple looked happy and relaxed as they arrived at the event and were treated to a “snow blower” in order to give the party a real Christmassy feel as they walked to greet their guests. Surprised by the sudden blast of snow, the pair shared a laugh as they were showered with the white stuff.

During the party, children in attendance were treated to a fun array of activities, which included a photo booth, Christmas stockings, snowglobe decorating, cracker creation, and entertainment on site by party planners Sharky and George. Thirty-six-year-old Prince William also decided to have some fun with the children and make some crackers of his own.

William and Catherine hosted the event in collaboration with the Royal British Legion Charity, and hosted it on the Orangery at Kensington Palace, just a short walk from their residence. In true keeping with the theme of the party, the Cambridges made sure that the location was decked out with numerous Christmas trees and decorations, and made sure that Santa Claus was also on the invitation list to entertain the little ones.

Hosted during teatime, the couple aimed to recognize the sacrifices and challenges that many military families are faced with over the festive season and is not the only event being hosted in their honor this December. On Wednesday, William and Catherine are scheduled to travel to Cyprus, where they will visit the Royal Air Force base to deliver Christmas cards and gifts that are being sent with the couple from their families in the U.K.