Michelle Obama Admits She Struggles With Imposter Syndrome, Sometimes Feels Like A Fraud

Mrs. Obama opens up to Nigerian author Ngozi at a speaking even in London about her "Becoming" memoir.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama said that she sometimes suffers from imposter syndrome while speaking on Monday in London, England about her new book, “Becoming.”

According to a Merriam-Webster definition, imposter syndrome is when someone feels that their success is a product of luck or fraud, rather than skill.

“I still have a little impostor syndrome, it never goes away, that you’re actually listening to me,” Michelle Obama said. “It doesn’t go away, that feeling that you shouldn’t take me that seriously.”

The former First Lady talked to Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie during her book tour in London and Ngozi asked her how does it feel being seen as a “symbol of hope,” Business Insider reported.

That’s when Michelle Obama told the author about her fears that never went away even after she experienced so much fame. However, Michelle’s biggest fear was to be made into a meme after falling on stage as the First Lady. Unintentional falls have produced memes that include Beyoncé falling on stage and even another former First Lady, Hillary Clinton, producing a hot topic on the internet with social media jokes and comments before next meme goes viral.

During her speaking engagement at the Royal Festival in London on Monday, Mrs. Obama also talked about her encounter with Queen Elizabeth II, according to a CNN report. The “Becoming” author recalled being a little nervous when waiting to see the Queen when she was at the Windsor Castle back in 2016.

“So I had all this protocol buzzing in my head, and I was like ‘don’t trip down the stairs and don’t touch anybody, whatever you do,'” Mrs. Obama said in the CNN report via UK’s Press Association. “And so the Queen says ‘just get in, sit wherever’ and she’s telling you one thing and you’re remembering protocol and she says ‘Oh it’s all rubbish, just get in.'”

Michelle Obama’s “Becoming,” is available for sale on numerous platforms including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Walmart while tickets to her book signings are selling out fast.

“In a life filled with meaning and accomplishment, Michelle Obama has emerged as one of the most iconic and compelling women of our era,” a synopsis of “Becoming” reads on the books official website.

The former First Lady is the first African-American woman to hold that position and has graduated from two separate ivy league universities before becoming a lawyer at a firm where she met former President Barack Obama.

Mrs. Obama grew up on the South Side of Chicago.