Lala Kent’s Wedding Plans Revealed, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Will Wear ‘At Least’ Three Dresses

Lala Kent has big plans for her upcoming ceremony.

Lala Kent is planning for a September 2020 wedding to her movie producer fiancé, Randall Emmett.

As the new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 begin airing on Bravo TV, Kent is getting started with the planning process of her upcoming ceremony but hasn’t done a whole lot quite yet. Instead, she’s calling herself “the worst bride-to-be” after deciding she will wear not one, but at least three wedding gowns.

“As far as my dress shopping goes, the only thing I’ve done is scroll through Instagram and tag things I like. However, I do know that I want to change at least three times,” Kent explained to Entertainment Tonight on December 3.

While Kent finally confirmed the name of her fiancé, who she’s been dating for nearly three years, on last night’s premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7, she will not be welcoming him to the show for any future episodes and he will not be featured in any of the planning she does on camera for their wedding.

“He’s made it very clear that he likes to stay behind the camera. [But] I have no problem discussing where I’m at with wedding planning, looking at dresses or whatever it may be,” she said.

Although Kent hasn’t locked many details in place quite yet, she does know that she wants to have a September wedding and hopes to set a date in 2020.

Lala Kent went on to reveal that despite her issues with James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, she believes the couple is in it for the long term and said she could definitely see “Raquel [Leviss] and James [Kennedy] being the next couple to get engaged.”

“But, I think we might see pregnancy — like a ‘Vanderpump’ baby before we see another ‘Vanderpump’ wedding,” she continued.

As for which of her co-stars she believes could have a baby first, Kent said the first Vanderpump Rules baby will likely come from either Katie Maloney, who married Tom Schwartz in August 2016 or from Brittany Cartwright, who is set to marry Jax Taylor next year.

Since Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright became engaged, they have been spending a ton of time with Lala Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, and even enjoyed a recent vacation to Mexico with the happy couple. As for what roles they could possibly plan in one another’s weddings, that has yet to be established.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.