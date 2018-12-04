‘The View’ Fans Take To Twitter In Support Of Joy Behar After Heated Debate With Meghan McCain

A debate between off-camera pals Joy Behar and Meghan McCain turned nasty on the December 3 episode of The View during a discussion about the death of former President George H.W. Bush, and fans took to Twitter in support of the panelist who just celebrated 20 years on the ABC talk series.

The tension between Behar and McCain came to a head after Behar compared the good things the late 41st President of the United States did for the environment with what she believes are bad things the current administration is doing.

“He [President George H.W. Bush] signed into law the Clean Air Act amendment of 1990, one of the most sweeping environmental statutes ever. This president that we have now is trying to unravel everything that he did, and Obama did. And if I ever become a one-issue voter, it will be about pollution and the greenhouse effect,” stated Behar.

Fellow co-host Meghan McCain snapped back at Behar for her point of view.

“Can we focus on the president, please? I don’t want to talk about Trump,” McCain said, interrupting Behar.

President Bush died at age 94 on Friday, November 30

McCain then said she wasn’t interested in Behar’s one-issue voter feelings when “a president just passed.”

"Please stop clapping so I can finish"?!?! Meghan Cain is something else. 1st of all…who you talking too? She's kind of a mean girl. Why is she so angry? #TheView — Darrea (@only1mrsgreen) November 28, 2018

Behar responded, “I don’t care what you’re interested in, I’m talking.”

I use to think it was funny seeing Meghan and Joy go at it, but this is ridiculous. 5 mins in and we're already at a commercial since Meghan decided to behave like a brat. What's the point in watching the show? This is so stupid. #theview — Reclusive Busybody (@RecWand) December 3, 2018

The heated debate continued in one of the show more awkward moments between the women.

Meghan McCain just pulled the "I'm not interested" in what Joy Behar has to say card. Her level of rudeness, even with Whoppi there, is off the charts. #TheView — LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) December 3, 2018

“I don’t care what you’re interested in, either,” McCain shouted back at her off-camera pal.

Goldberg quickly tossed the show to a commercial break as it appeared the two continued their heated debate as the camera pulled back prior to the commercial. The duo appeared to have moved on when the show returned from its commercial break.

Just watched #TheView and my jaw is on the floor at the level of disrespect @MeghanMcCain showed towards @JoyVBehar today. How dare you tell a 20 year vet of this show to shut up about something she's talking about? McCain is DISGUSTING and needs to be FIRED. — Victoria (@Rebel_Scum483) December 3, 2018

Fans were aghast at the tension between the two women, many expressing their support of Behar being allowed to express herself on the series, which is supposed to be about women from different paths in life being allowed to state their “view.”

McCain has taken Trump’s actions to task on the ABC talk show, as well as applauding the administration when she feels they have done something good for the country. McCain’s father, the late Sen. John McCain, had an ongoing debate with Donald Trump’s policies and actions until his death early this year.

I think Meghan owes Joy an apology for cutting her off like that.#TheView — ropo129 (@ropo129) December 3, 2018

Behar has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump since he took office.

She recently came under fire after singer Kid Rock called her a “b**ch” during an interview with Fox News. The show’s co-host Steve Doocy quickly shot back “you cannot say that” and immediately apologized for the remark on air. Kid Rock clarified that “he meant lady” and later on said he was joking.

Behar later asked Kid Rock, whose real name is Bob Ritchie, to come on The View, welcoming a conversation with him on air after his comments.

