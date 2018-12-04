Madonna Shades Lady Gaga For Stealing Her Quote Pertaining To ‘100 People’

Madonna has followers and media publications believing that she may have reignited her storied feud with Lada Gaga after she posted to social media with a dated recording of herself sharing motivational words that appear to have served as inspiration for a quote her younger rival has been running with.

For the past two months, a visual compilation from appearances along the press tour for A Star is Born has been gaining popularity thanks to the sentimental appeal of Gaga’s repeated assertion that “There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don’t believe in you, but all it takes is one and it just changes your whole life,” per Daily Mail. On Monday, December 3, Madonna posted a photograph bearing a cryptic caption that read “Don’t F**k with Me Monday” – but not before she seemed to throw shade by putting a clip up on her Instagram story that many speculated to have been directed toward the Joanne crooner.

“If there are 100 people in a room and 99 say they liked it, I only remember the one person who didn’t,” Madge says in the snippet, which appears to have been pulled from an interview she did at some point during the 1980s. Naturally, those who’ve come across the viral Lady Gaga video – and have some foreknowledge of the long-standing quarrels – immediately drew conclusions about what might have been behind the 60-year-old music icon’s random web activity, according to Page Six.

Madonna goes after Lady Gaga in latest Instagram https://t.co/fpWAAraFX3 pic.twitter.com/lIco9hDrwQ — Page Six (@PageSix) December 3, 2018

Madonna and Lady Gaga have been trading shots via the press for over half a decade now. Fans will recall the elder pop diva referring to the up and coming singer/songwriter as “reductive” when questions of the similarities between her classic “Express Yourself” and Gaga’s “Born This Way” came up during a 2012 Nightline exclusive.

“I certainly think [Gaga] references me a lot in her work,” Madonna told ABC News‘ Cynthia McFadden.

At the time, all Gaga would say publicly is “I love her” – and in a more recent exchange that airs during the 2017 Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, the 32-year-old native New Yorker says “I still admire her, no matter what she might think of me” – but there at one point did come a moment when Gaga seemed to clap back over Madonna’s slights. The retort presented itself when an article published by Billboard in 2016 featured her drawing a distinction between an artist like her and her idol.

“Madonna and I are very different … I play a lot of instruments. I write all my own music. I spend hours a day in the studio. I’m a producer. I’m a writer. What I do is different,” she said.