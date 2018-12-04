Is David Beador’s Girlfriend Lesley Cook Pregnant Or Engaged? She Speaks Out After They Move In Together

Lesley Cook is addressing pregnancy rumors.

David Beador’s girlfriend, Lesley Cook, denied pregnancy rumors on Instagram earlier this week.

After David’s estranged wife Shannon Beador reacted to a rumor claiming Lesley was pregnant on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Lesley spoke to Radar Online and confirmed she is not expecting David’s fourth child.

“I am not pregnant!” she proclaimed.

Although Lesley is not pregnant at this time, she and David are quite serious about their relationship and recently moved in together in Orange County, California, with Lesley’s young son and daughter.

“They are building a family and a home, but no more kids are required for them to do that,” the source explained. “They love to travel and just be with each other.”

Most recently, David and Lesley enjoyed a romantic getaway in Paris, France, where Lesley sparked rumors of a potential engagement after being spotted with a diamond on her ring finger. Then, in the days that followed, Lesley appeared to be purposefully hiding her hand.

“Lesley’s two children love David, 54, and they love his daughters. But they do not look at David as a father because they have a father that they are very close to,” the source explained.

Below is a photo shared by Lesley Cook that was taken during her trip with David Beador to France.

David Beador and Lesley Cook struck up a relationship with one another nearly one year ago, months after David and his estranged wife Shannon Beador called it quits.

David and Shannon were married for 17 years and share three children together, including 17-year-old Sophie and 14-year-old twin daughters Stella and Adeline.

Since their split, the former couple has been locked in a messy court battle over their kids and their finances. That said, it was still upsetting for Shannon to see her former partner move on, and in, with another woman.

“The thing that’s a hard pill to swallow is they are living together…They moved to a very affluent community in a six bedroom home,” Shannon said during Monday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion.

As for David and Lesley, they don’t watch the show and were unaware of the pregnancy rumors.

“They didn’t know about the silly rumors because they rarely watch TV and they definitely don’t watch drunk housewives fight with each other,” the source explained.

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Season 13 reunion continues airing this Sunday night, December 9 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.