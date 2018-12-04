Pete Davidson Looks Joyful At Basketball Game After Revealing He’s Been Bullied Since Ariana Grande Split

Pete Davidson seems to be finally be enjoying the single life after splitting from Ariana Grande.

The Saturday Night Live star was spotted at the New York Knicks game against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden alongside friends Chloe Sevigny and John Mulaney, according to the Daily Mail. The 25-year-old was all smiles as he watched his team courtside while rocking a pair of black sweatpants and a short-sleeve navy blue Undefeated jersey that showcased several tattoos on both his arms. He completed the casual ensemble with a pair of white sneakers and sported his newly-dyed platinum blonde hair.

His happy outing came just hours after he took to Instagram to reveal that he’s been suffering from severe bullying in public and online for the past few months — both during his relationship with Ariana and after they called their engagement off in October. In his post, Pete said he was “trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference.” The funny actor added that he often speaks about his Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) diagnosis and having to battle suicidal thoughts in order to raise awareness about mental health and help others who may be going through the same.

“I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself, I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this,” the comedian stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariana, 25, replied to Pete’s post through her Insta Stories, asking her fans to “be gentler” to others as one never knows what other people are going through despite what they may display in public or on social media. The Sweetener singer reposted the message that Pete had shared on his own Instagram page, saying that she cares “deeply” about him and his health and that she will “always have irrevocable love for him.”

“I feel I need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others. I really don’t endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity,” Ariana said.

Pete’s online troll slamming comes just days after the release of his ex-fiancee’s new music video for her latest single “thank u, next,” which mentions some of her exes in a positive light — including Pete, to whom she was engaged for four months. The song’s lyrics mention her former flame by name (“Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful”), and in the music video, Ariana channels her inner Regina George from Mean Girls, dedicating a page of her “thank u, next” book (her version of the infamous Burn Book) to Pete. The tribute featured a photo of the two of them and the words “I love u always” and “sorry I dipped” next to it, hinting to the fact that it was indeed the pop star who decided to end their relationship.