Abigail Ratchford Leaves Little To The Imagination In Barely-There Red Lingerie On Instagram

Abigail Ratchford has an amazing figure, and she doesn’t see the point in hiding it. The Instagram model is well-known for her sultry shots that feature her nearly naked, something that has earned her the title of “Queen of Instagram” by Playboy Magazine, as previously noted by the Inquisitr.

On Monday, the sultry model took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snaps of herself donning tiny red lingerie that leaves little to the imagination. The lingerie consists of a lace bra, which she is wearing off the shoulders, paired with equally sheer panties featuring straps that tie around the 26-year-old brunette bombshell’s thigh, in a similar way to garters.

In the first photo of the series, the model is featured kneeling on a bed as she holds a red rose in her hands close to her body. In the following photo, she is posing in a similar way, though this time she is holding her panties down slightly for added spiciness. In the third photo, Ratchford is lying down on the bed with red rose petals scattered all around her. In the fourth and final photo, the model is lying on the floor as rose petals create a heart shape around the full length of her body.

The snap, which the social media personality shared with her whopping 8.6 million followers, racked more than 86,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments from users who commented on her looks and engaged with her caption. In the caption, Ratchford wrote that she finds interesting the discrepancy between the photos she likes best and those her followers find to be the best one. She also asked Instagram users to rank the photos according to their preference for comparison.

Judging by the top comments underneath the photo, it looks like her followers like photo number two the best, followed by the first one. Several others also placed the last one as their favorite, while still maintaining number one as the runner-up.

While several users place the photos in their preferred order, many others simply complimented her in general with comments like “Gorgeous” and “Girl crushing.”

In an interview with Cosmopolitan earlier this year, Ratchford said that her six siblings and her mother all follow her on Instagram, though she admitted she is relieved her father doesn’t have an account.

“When I post things that are a little sexy, I’m like, ‘Mom, thank God Dad doesn’t have Instagram,'” she is quoted as saying by the magazine.