Jen Selter Puts Her Booty On Display In A Thong Bikini On Instagram — ‘Double Trouble’

Jen Selter is known for being a fitness guru who often showcases her booty on social media to keep her followers inspired. And to kick off the week, she did just that.

On Monday, the “butt selfie queen” — or “belfie queen” — took to her Instagram to share a snap of herself in a thong bikini alongside her sister Stephanie, who is also wearing a thong bikini, as they lie face down on a boat. Because of their position, their booties are the focus of the photo.

While both Instagram models are rocking similar bikinis, one of the Selter sisters is sporting orange and the other pink. It is hard to tell which one is which from the photo, given that they are both tummy down with their faces turned away from the camera as they soak up the sun while lying on the boat.

In the caption, Jen joked that they are “double trouble,” while adding the hashtag “Seltering,” which is a hashtag commonly used by the sisters in reference to each other. The 25-year-old New York native also tagged the handle Squatspo to her post, which is an Instagram account that shares photos of toned buttocks to serve as motivation for those who engage in exercises to strengthen their booty.

The snap, which Jen shared with her impressive 12.5 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 257,000 likes and more than 1,400 comments from fans who flocked to the comment section to leave an abundance of emoji, including those depicting fire, peach, strawberry, and red hearts.

“I love you so much you are my queennnn,” one user wrote paired with a red heart emoji, while another added, “My favorite buffet.”

While the photos of her amazing body have certainly helped attract millions of Instagram followers, Jen has been able to maintain her online presence thanks to her fitness videos and diet-related content. As the Daily Mail reported earlier this year, Jen originally came to the scene about four years ago when she started sharing photos of her backside to her Instagram page.

The Daily Mail noted that Jen garnered her fitness fame without modifying any of her body parts to achieve the results she wanted, something that the fitness model prides herself in. Instead, Jen made a commitment to the gym in order to grow her backside.

“If you’re going to promote fitness and your a** is fake, don’t do that,” she is quoted as saying in the report.