Sandra Bullock Reveals Her Age-Defying Secret

One of the more noticeable aspects of Sandra Bullock’s acting career that has spanned decades is the actress’s apparent inability to age. When Entertainment Tonight spoke to Bullock about the phenomenon, the Oscar-winning actress couldn’t help but laugh. Still, while sitting down alongside her Bird Box co-star Trevante Rhodes with ET, Bullock gave a not-so-serious insight into how she has maintained her look.

Explaining the process, Bullock joked, “I’m sleeping in a container that is devoid of outside carcinogens, that helps lift what you don’t have and – come on, please! The only time you see me is when I do press junkets. Do you know how many hours of hair and makeup this took? Two and a half hours!”

As she moved on from the joke, Bullock gave a more serious answer. The actress explained that in reality, she exerts a lot of time and effort due to the simple fact that it’s part of her job. Explaining the process, Bullock said, “I’m gonna work this look all day today and then I’m gonna go home and take a shower, and it’s gonna happen again at 8 o’clock in the morning. I’m never out in the world where I get photographed unless it’s in things like that, so I just look my best.”

Bullock’s co-star Rhodes offered his own perspective on her never-ending youth, with the 28-year-old actor saying, “The truth is, before set every day, she would show up in her workout [gear]. So she works out every day. That’s what it is.”

With Bird Box set to put Bullock in the middle of a post-apocalyptic thriller, staying in top shape is likely a requirement for the demanding shoot. In the film, Bullock portrays a mother of two who exists in a world where monsters have the ability to kill if they are seen. In order to avoid this situation, the three characters search for safety while they are blindfolded, an obvious recipe for several dangerous situations.

With two children of her own, Bullock had no trouble placing herself into the role, often relying on the experiences and emotions she has already felt as a mother, saying, “You know that you can go there. I try really hard not to go there with my kids but you do that when you’re scared, [like] when your child about runs into traffic. It is the fear, and the beast that comes out… you become a human being you don’t like, but it’s the only thing you know how to do [to protect your kids].”

Bird Box will be released on Netflix December 21.