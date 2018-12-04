‘The Conners’ Casting Bombshell: Two Pivotal Characters Returning

The Conners will bring back to pivotal characters that will have a deep effect on the storyline of the show moving forward into what could be a second season of the ABC hit series.

It has been revealed by Pop Culture TV that both Matthew Broderick and Juliette Lewis will be returning to the series later this season.

Revealing the news on its official Twitter account, the show posted a photo of the two stars standing together outside of series star Laurie Metcalf’s dressing room.

The two actors and their respective characters will debut on the December 4 episodes of the series titled “Hold The Salt.”

In the episode, Dan questions Peter’s motives when he learns about the pricey Christmas gift that Jackie purchased for her new, unemployed beau, as reported by Broadway World.

Meanwhile, Darlene receives dating advice from an unlikely source.

Jay R. Ferguson (Ben), Juliette Lewis (Blue) and Matthew Broderick (Peter) will guest star on tonight’s episode.

“The Conners” stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.

The network has also ordered an additional episode for the first season, bringing the total count to 11.

The accidental sequel, which was ordered after the network cancelled Roseanne in wake of Roseanne Barr’s ‘repugnant’ Twitter posts, has done quite well in the ratings, but had a limited episode count, because of the principal cast’s limited availability.

According to TV Series Finale, It is currently the network’s top-rated scripted TV show. ABC is likely to want a second season, provided they can get the cast and crew on board and make everything else work out, behind the scenes.

Deadline reported, that like its predecessor, Roseanne, The Conners was intended for a short run because of its cast members’ other commitments.

Roseanne had been renewed for a 13-episode second season. The Conners was originally picked up for 10 episodes in the wake of Roseanne’s abrupt cancellation.

“Hold the Salt” was directed by General Hospital star Kimberly McCullough.

"Hold the Salt" was directed by General Hospital star Kimberly McCullough.

The Conners airs Tuesdays on ABC.