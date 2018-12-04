Eric Trump Lashes Out At Kellyanne Conway’s Husband George In Furious Twitter Rant

Donald Trump’s son Eric launched into an angry tirade against White House adviser Kellyanne Conway’s husband George, who’s a vocal critic of the U.S. president.

Eric took to Twitter on Monday to blast the Washington, D.C., lawyer, claiming his actions were “horrible” and showed disrespect toward his wife, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“Of all the ugliness in politics, the utter disrespect George Conway shows toward his wife, her career, place of work, and everything she has fought SO hard to achieve, might top them all,” the president’s son said.

“[Kellyanne Conway] is a great person and frankly his actions are horrible,” he added.

George Conway, who’s often tweeted himself or retweeted others’ statements in relation to Donald Trump’s team involvement with Russia during the 2016 election and the ongoing investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, clapped back with a series of tweets critical of Eric’s father. One of the tweets, originally posted by former CNN host Reza Aslan, said, “Wait. Did I miss something? Did George Conway pay money to have sex with a porn star right after his wife gave birth?”

The rhetorical question was made in reference to Donald Trump’s alleged involvement with adult movie star Stormy Daniels right after his wife Melania gave birth to their son Barron.

George Conway hinted that Roger Stone’s refusal to testify against President Trump could be considered witness tampering. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Eric Trump’s Twitter rant came after George Conway responded to news that President Trump’s longtime informal adviser Roger Stone had refused to testify against him in Mueller’s Russia probe by tweeting out the citation of a federal witness tampering statute earlier on Monday. Donald Trump praised Stone’s “guts” and called special counsel Robert Mueller “a rogue and out of control prosecutor.”

On the other hand, Trump strongly criticized his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, branding him “weak” and demanding and should get a ‘”full and complete” sentence. The U.S. president accused longtime attorney Cohen of doing “TERRIBLE” things that were all “unrelated to Trump,” calling him a liar and saying he deserved a “long prison term.”

While Michael Cohen decided to take a new guilty plea last Friday, Roger Stone told ABC’s This Week that there was “no circumstance in which I would testify against the president.” When asked if he expected a pardon from Trump, who still hasn’t ruled out the possibility of pardoning convicted former campaign manager Paul Manafort, Stone claimed he had not discussed that. He also said that he was expecting Mueller to indict him at some point.