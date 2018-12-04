Kim Kardashian Knows Which Sister Is Most Likely To Sue Her

While fans of the Kardashian family saw sisters Kim and Kourtney deal with a pretty heavy fallout in the early stages of the current season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the pair have appeared to settle all of their issues. Still, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Kim knows better than to spend too long on the bad side of her older sister.

During a pre-taped segment of “3 Ridiculous Questions” on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel pressed Kardashian over a question about which of her four famous sisters would be most likely to sue her.

After thinking for a moment, Kim responded without doubt, “Kourtney. She is ruthless.”

Kimmel responded by saying, “Has she ever threatened legal action against you?”

Kardashian revealed that her elder sister actually had, although it was in a playful way. Referencing her online game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, Kardashian said, “Maybe as a joke, When I used her character in a video game. I paid her still, but yeah, she wanted more.”

The other questions asked by Kimmel were a bit lighter than legal action, with the host focusing on one of Kardashian’s most notable talents when he asked the reality star whether a selfie is actually a selfie if it has received no likes on social media.

Kardashian didn’t take the question as a joke, responding, “Absolutely. I mean, that hasn’t happened to me so I have no real connection to that, but I do believe that it still is a selfie.”

Kim also spoke about her relationships with telemarketers, revealing that while she blocks the number after every cal, she is still inundated with unwanted offers. Kardashian revealed that she does have some sympathy due to her husband Kanye West’s pre-fame career, saying, “I think Kanye [West] used to be a telemarketer, so I try to be nice. You never know who’s calling.”

Kim and Kourtney’s fractured relationship has been a major plotline of the latest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The issues started due to a difficulty of being able to schedule a photo shoot for the annual Kardashian Christmas card, prompting Kim to hit her sister with the scathing insult of being “the least exciting to look at.”

More recently, it appears the sisters have reconciled, even going as far as throwing a joint birthday for their sons Saint West and Reign Disick over the weekend, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight.