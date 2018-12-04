‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Model Haley Kalil Strips Down To Lace Lingerie In Latest Instagram Snap

As her Instagram following continues to grow, Haley Kalil continues to show off why. On Monday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a photo of herself flaunting her enviable body wearing nothing but black lace lingerie.

In the snap, the 26-year-old former Miss Minnesota is featured from the hips up wearing a black lace bra and matching underwear, though only the sheer sides of the bottoms are visible in the snap. Kalil, who is the wife of offensive tackle for the Carolina Panthers Matt Kalil, is looking straight into the camera with her lips very slightly opened in a seductive yet fierce way. The natural redhead’s tresses are worn down as they cascade over her shoulder and onto her chest.

She is wearing minimal makeup on her face that consists mainly of gloss on her lips and a dash of mascara to her eyelashes. The neutral look accentuates her beautiful freckles and puts emphasis on her perfectly manicured eyebrows that give the model a fierce and feminine attitude. Kalil completed her sexy look with a pair of sparkling earrings.

The photo highlights the model’s tiny waist and overall hourglass figure while accentuating Kalil’s toned abs.

According to the post’s tags, Kalil is wearing lingerie by Victoria’s Secret, which she often does in a lot of her underwear posts. In the caption, the redhead beauty joked about waiting around for Postmates, a company that deliver goods to your door.

The snap, which Kalil shared with her 106,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 6,300 likes and more than 100 comments from users who shared a host of fire emoji in the comment section.

“You’re flawless,” one Instagram user wrote underneath the photo, while another user added, “Omg abs goals.”

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced earlier this year in March, Kalil was selected alongside Camille Kostek as the winner of the first-ever #SISwimSearch. The contest ran for a year and saw more than 5,000 models apply, according to the report. Kalil and Kostek were the two winner after several rounds that slowly eliminated thousands of other participants. Both models will return as rookies for SI Swimsuit 2019.

Aside from being the winner of Miss Minnesota 2014, Kalil can also be found on the sidelines of the Bank of America Stadium where she cheers on her husband, whom she married in 2015. Despite her accomplishments as beauty pageant and cheerleader, her Sports Illustrated gig represents Kalil’s first modeling job.