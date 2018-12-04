Travis Scott Brushes Aside Kylie Jenner Cheating Rumors

Travis Scott doesn’t like the rumors swirling around his relationship with Kylie Jenner, particularly the ones that accuse the Houston rapper of cheating on his girlfriend and the mother of his child, according to a report by E! Online.

The latest round of rumors was sparked Monday by an image that was posted to Instagram showing a man who bore a striking resemblance to Scott, even sporting the same signature hairstyle, sharing a close moment with a woman who was not Jenner. While no face is clear enough in the image to confirm whether the photo is actually of Scott or who the mystery woman is, that didn’t stop cheating accusations from rolling in.

Scott wasted no time responding, posting a message for his followers and even jumping into the comments section of the original post to offer a direct denial.

“S–t cap ass f–kkkk TMZ ain’t post this s–t. Trolls working hard today,” Travis wrote underneath the photo in question. “I don’t be on balcony wit no thots. That s–t lame. Try again u trollssss. Me and my wifey sturdy. Back to celebrating!!!”

Scott went on to write a second comment paying tribute to Jenner, with it reading, “Only got love for my wife. No time to be wasting. Think again.”

While some may have thought Scott’s direct response was enough, the Texas rapper went a step further and posted another message regarding the situation in his Instagram stories.

On his page, Scott wrote, “Trolls always wanna create some fake s–t to destroy real love. GOING OVER BOARD TO MAKE S–T LOOK LIKE IS NOT EVIL. I hate acknowledging s–t. But quit try to take joy from s–t that’s good. I pray god blocks out all evil.”

Scott ended this message by repeating, “BACK TO CELEBRATIING!”

As Scott brushes aside the rumors, it is clear that he currently has plenty to celebrate. His single “Sicko Mode” finally reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 after spending the previous two weeks in second place before replacing the Ariana Grande megahit “Thank U, Next.” His album Astroworld saw an even larger jump this week, as it moved from the seventh position to return to the top spot of the Billboard 200.

“#1 album and #1 single. God is good,” Scott tweeted upon receiving the news.

Grande didn’t seem to mind losing the top spot too much, tweeting at the rapper, “So f–king dope. Congratulations!”