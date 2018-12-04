Cardi B Spotted Twerking In Tiger Costume At Miami Beach As She Skipped Court Appearance

Cardi B skipped her scheduled court appearance in New York City on Monday, and new photos show exactly what she was doing instead of abiding the law — twerking on a beach in Miami dressed like a tiger, in true Cardi fashion.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper was supposed to show up to court as she is facing assault charges over her alleged involvement in a strip club fight which took place on August 15 in Queens, NYC. But she decided to skip her court appearance, which the judge assigned to the case deemed “not acceptable,” warning her lawyers that she risked being arrested if she didn’t show up for arraignment this Friday.

And now, new photos and videos emerged, showing that the “previously scheduled commitment” Cardi had was in fact a tiger-themed video shoot, according to the Daily Mail. She was spotted donning a full-body tiger painting, as she was joined by fellow rappers, duo City Girls, who were also boasting animal-print body paint. The scantily-clad hip hop ladies were photographed twerking on the beach and riding jet skis. The ocean video shoot also included a floating stripper pole and dancers. They were reportedly filming the music video for their recent collaboration, “Twerk.”

Cardi B on Miami beach in tiger costume after failing to appear in court over a fight at New York club – Photos https://t.co/4At4OCjL9u pic.twitter.com/UTBUR8CnFr — Onkweb (@Onkwebblog) December 4, 2018

And while the 26-year-old may have gotten away with a slap on the wrist this time, Judge Scott Dunn may not be so benevolent if she doesn’t show up in court on Friday. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, he offered her legal team a strict word of advice, saying she will face harsh consequences if she decides to skip her appearance again at the rescheduled hearing date.

“You should inform her that if she doesn’t show up to the arraignment on December 7, that unless the circumstances change, then it’s very likely the court will issue a bench warrant for her arrest,” Judge Dunn told Cardi’s lawyer Jeff Kern.

At Queens Country Criminal Court, where rapper Cardi B was a no-show at Monday’s arraignment. In October she was charged with assault and reckless endangerment following allegations that she was involved in a strip club fight were two employees were reportedly hurt. — Michael Blackmon (@blackmon) December 3, 2018

Kern apologized on her behalf, and said the no-show was due to poor communication, admitting he barely has direct contact with the chart-topping artist, speaking mostly to her business managers.

“As you probably know, she is a fairly notable hip-hop artist. My client knew the date but there was a previously scheduled commitment for today and tomorrow,” the attorney said.

Cardi is facing assault and reckless endangerment charges in connection to a brawl that took place at Angels Strip Club in New York City over the summer. The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, allegedly accused one of the two sisters working as bartenders there of having an affair with her husband, rapper Offset. And though she was not involved in the fight herself, she allegedly encouraged her bodyguards and members of her entourage to attack the sisters with bottles and chairs, according to the police.