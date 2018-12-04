Ariana Grande Tells Fans To ‘Be Gentler’ Following Pete Davidson’s Bullying Claims

Ariana Grande has responded to her ex-fiance Pete Davidson’s revelation that he has struggled with online bullying for the past few months, both during their relationship and after their engagement broke off.

The pop star reposted a message that Pete had shared on his own Instagram page, in which he describes being bullied for months, saying that she cares “deeply about Pete and his health” and that she will “always have irrevocable love for him.”

“I feel I need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others. I really don’t endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity,” the 25-year-old stated.

On Monday, the Saturday Night Live star took to Instagram to express his feelings, saying he was “trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference.” Pete, 25, revealed he has been bullied both online and in public for nine months, and that he has spoken often about Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) and having to battle suicidal thoughts to raise awareness about mental health and help other youngsters like himself.

“I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself, I won’t.”

“I’m upset I even have to say this,” the comedian added.

Pete’s online troll slamming comes just days after the release of Ariana’s new music video for her hit tune “thank u, next,” which mentions some of her exes, including Pete, to whom she was engaged for four months before calling it quits in October. The song’s lyrics mention the SNL star in a positive way (“Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful”), and in the music video, the pop singer is seen channeling her inner Regina George from Mean Girls, but instead of a Burn Book, Ari makes her collages on a “thank u, next” book — with one of the pages being dedicated to Pete, featuring a photo of the two of them and the words “I love u always” and “sorry I dipped” next it.

This seems to end the speculation surrounding who ended their short yet intense relationship, as Ariana appears to hint she was the one who decided to break off the engagement. She had also previously said that “thank u, next” was the opposite of a diss track, but that was apparently still not enough to appease her most hardcore fans. In her Instagram story, the Sweetener artist reiterated her love for Pete, and said people who got any other impression from her most recent work “might have missed the point.”