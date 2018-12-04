Gabbie Hanna Goes Topless On Instagram To Show How She Feels About Losing A Deal For ‘Showing Too Much Skin’

Gabbie Hanna has lost a brand deal for showing off her body on social media, and the popular YouTuber wants her followers to know how she feels about it. The social media influencer took to her Instagram account over the weekend to share a photo of herself sans top to indicate that she couldn’t care less about the lost deal.

In the snap, the 27-year-old known on YouTube for “The Gabbie Show” is featured with her back turned to the camera as she holds her bra up above her head while topless. Hanna is wearing loose white pants, which are seen from the back since the YouTuber is walking away in the snap. Hanna is featured barefoot on grass in what appears to be a traditional American backyard.

Visible in the photo is her strong, fit back and tiny waist, which she says she proudly shows off because she worked hard for it.

In the caption, Hanna explained that she recently lost a work opportunity for showing too much skin on the popular social media platform.

“Lost a brand deal for showing too much skin on instagram so i wanted to post a picture to celebrate how many f****s i give,” the YouTuber and author wrote in the caption underneath the photo, adding in all caps that she is “proud to be a bada** sexy a** woman.”

Though Hanna isn’t exactly an Instagram model, she does often post snaps showing herself in bikinis, sports attire and even topless.

Also in the caption, Hanna went on to thank the photographer who goes by the moniker Baldwinner for “embracing and capturing the female body in such a classy, beautiful, liberating way,” adding that the photographer was the first to make her “feel comfortable in my skin.”

The protest post she shared with her 3.9 million Instagram followers garnered more than 602,000 likes and more than 8,400 comments at the time of this writing.

Late last month, Hanna wrote on Twitter that she had lost a sponsorship from a company that sells lube and condoms for being too seductive on social media, according to the Dankanator, though it is unclear which company it is.

Hanna, who has more than 6.4 million subscribers to her YouTube channel, is also a poet, a writer, a singer, a comedian and an actress who starred in Laid in America and Janoskians: Untold and Untrue. As Forbes reported, Hanna was awarded a Streamy, an award for social media stars, for “Best Storyteller” last month.