Kim Kardashian Goes Nearly Naked For Raunchy New Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian is not afraid to show some major skin on social media — and she’s done it again.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has stripped off pretty much all her clothes yet again, this time for a photo shoot to promote her new Cherry Blossom KKW Beauty line. Kim shared a behind-the-scenes snap with her 121 million Instagram followers on Monday, in which she’s seen posing nearly nude, as all she had on was a barely-there white thong.

In the raunchy new picture, the 38-year-old looks almost angelical as she sat on her legs and had her long dark hair cover her busty assets, while still managing to flash some side boob. She wore some dramatic dark eye makeup and a nude lip, which contrasted with the white background that contributed even more to the whole heavenly vibe. Kim launched the Cherry Blossom collection in September, which included a 10-shade eye shadow palette, three blushes, eight lipsticks, and three lip liners, all in different shades of pinks.

Her new post sent fans into a frenzy, with many showering her with compliments on the comment section. It racked almost 2 million likes and more than 9,000 comments in under 12 hours. From “stunning,” to “perfect,” “queen,” and “amazing,” Kim’s followers praised her in every way possible. “I want your body,” one said, while another complimented her look by saying “lovely hair wow.”

The mother-of-three has been rather busy the past few days, as she’s traveled to New York City with her husband Kanye West. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the power couple attended the Versace fashion show there on Sunday night, where Kim put on a busty display in a silver mini dress. She looked amazing in the sparkly custom-made Versace number, which featured pink crystals. She paired the dress with transparent Yeezy pumps and two delicate cross necklaces, as well as a couple of statement rings.

Kim tied her signature long dark locks into a super high ponytail, which was kept in place with the help of a pink crystal hair accessory, and she maintained the same sparkly vibe when it came to her makeup, opting for a mix of pink and silver eye shadow, and a nude shade of lipstick. Kanye, on the other hand, opted for a more casual vibe, donning a long-line blue topcoat and a pair of cool sweatpants, combined with some sneakers and a lighter hair color. The couple looked positively happy and loved up as they posed for the cameras on arrival.