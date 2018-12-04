NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Discusses Lakers’ Championship Chances, Slams Fake Warriors Fans

Can LeBron James and the Lakers take home the Larry O'Brien Trophy this season?

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2018-19 NBA season with the goal of contending for the NBA championship title. After the successful acquisition of LeBron James in the recent free agency, the Lakers turned from a rebuilding team to a legitimate playoff contender in the deep Western Conference.

However, with their roster mostly consisting of new faces, the Lakers definitely know that they still have a long way to go before reaching their main goal. They may have finally learned how to win games, but they need to become more consistent on both ends of the floor and build a better chemistry. Despite going through lots of ups and downs, there are still some people who believe that LeBron James and the Lakers can add another championship banner at Staples Center.

In a recent appearance on the Lakers’ annual “All-Access” event, Kobe Bryant confidently said that the Lakers can soon end their eight-year title drought. Bryant also took a shot to the fans who only started supporting the Golden State Warriors when they reached the NBA Finals and won an NBA championship title in 2015.

“They will figure it out,” Bryant said, via ESPN. “They have talented pieces and (Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka) has put them in position with incredible flexibility. They will figure it out. So, enjoy the journey because we’ll be champions before you know it, and then we’ll just be laughing at all the Warrior fans who all of the sudden came out of nowhere.”

New story: Kobe Bryant is feeling mighty good about the Lakers' future, but says over relying on LeBron to do everything in the present "is not the recipe for winning championships" https://t.co/rFrw8RhiaQ — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 4, 2018

It’s easy to understand why Kobe Bryant is very optimistic about the Lakers’ championship chances. They currently have the man who is widely considered as the best basketball player on the planet and has been to the NBA Finals for the last eight years. However, Bryant said that the Lakers need to balance everything and should not put the all the load on LeBron’s shoulders.

Despite his monster performance almost every night, LeBron James will be needing huge help from his teammates in order to bring the Lakers back to title contention. The Lakers’ young core of Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart somewhat managed to leave a good impression, but they should continue improving their overall production before the real battle begins in the Western Conference Playoffs.

Unlike in the last eight years, James’ road to the NBA Finals won’t be smooth in the 2018-19 NBA season. Before reaching the final stage, James and the Lakers will be needing to beat the defending champions, the Warriors, who are expected to enter the postseason with a starting lineup featuring five NBA All-Stars.