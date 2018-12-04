Ricky Martin Hands Over Keys To Three Homes In Puerto Rico He Helped Rebuild After Hurricanes

Singer and actor Ricky Martin has worked hard to help the people in his native Puerto Rico whose lives were affected by the devastating hurricanes Irma and Maria in August and September of 2017. On Saturday, December 1, he got to spend some time with three families he was instrumental in assisting as he handed them the keys to their new homes.

The 46-year-old entertainer and his charity, the Ricky Martin Foundation, shared photos and videos from his visit to the town of Loiza on social media. His organization built and rebuilt homes in the area for those that lost everything during the fierce storms.

In one post on Instagram, Martin wrote in Spanish that it was “without a doubt, a very emotional day.” In the accompanying photographs, he is seen smiling and hugging the happy recipients of the homes who are appreciative people of all ages.

The same photos were also posted on his foundation’s Instagram page. They thanked some of the other organizations that joined them in rebuilding the residences, and also explained that “a home symbolizes a new beginning, security, and protection for families vulnerable to violence and human trafficking.”

A world without human trafficking is the main goal of the Ricky Martin Foundation, which accepts cash donations and volunteers, but the nonprofit began reconstruction efforts in Puerto Rico this past March and hope to complete work on a total of 225 homes by next fall, according to Billboard.

The “Livin’ la Vida Loca” singer raised extra funds to help the people of Puerto Rico by selling special “AllIn4PR” shirts. The black tops, which were on sale for a limited time only, came in long and short sleeve varieties and had a drawing of the PR flag on its front. Billboard reported that Martin’s twin sons, 10-year-old Matteo and Valentino, designed them.

The shirts and the cause have been promoted on social media by many of Martin’s celebrity friends, including his The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story costar Darren Criss, Mary Poppins Returns star and fellow Puerto Rican Lin-Manuel Miranda, former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger, country singer Carrie Underwood, and CNN’s Don Lemon.

While down in Puerto Rico, Martin also got to relax a bit on the beach and by the pool in the town of Dorado. He posted a sexy photo on Instagram on Monday, December 4, in which he is only wearing swim trunks with a sarong over them or, as he wrote in Spanish, “sunga e canga.”