Demi Rose Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tiny Red Dress, Asks ‘Naughty Or Nice?’

Instagram star Demi Rose is getting into the holiday spirit with her newest post. She wore a tiny red dress that barely fit her, with matching red heels. Demi also sported pink hair, which she credited to Carl Bembridge celebrity hairstylist. He calls himself a “Wigmaker Extraordinaire,” which explains Rose’s new hair. Although there’s a chance that’s her new hair color, it might also just be a wig.

The dress that Demi wore had a low V-neck, with a triangular shape in the middle of the chest with two cut-outs also. That meant that it left little to the imagination. The model also captioned the picture, “Naughty or nice?” to which fans chimed in with their opinions.

Rose’s post from three days ago was also holiday-themed, with her geo-tagging it Hyde Park. The picture showed Demi from behind as she looked over her left shoulder and smiled for the camera. She wore some tight-fitting jeans, a leather jacket with a red dragon on her left arm, as she carried a matching backpack in her left hand. The model wore some black boots and wore her hair down. It was captioned “Winter wonderland,” referring to the amazing holiday-themed park that offers Peter Pan on Ice, ice sculpting workshops, and even a circus show.

Demi’s Instagram Stories showed fans a little more of her red dress, as one video showed the model flipping her pink hair as she looked at the camera. Another showed her opening up a gift, while a different video showed Demi eating a fancy dessert with her friends. It looked like the model was having a blast with some Snapchat filters also, including a dog one and an angel one.

And if you were to ask the model about her rise to fame, her answer would make it seem like it was very simple and easy. This is how she described it to The Sun.

“In school I was quite popular on MySpace and that kind of followed on to Instagram. It was really weird when people started recognising me and stuff on the street. I just got used to it.”

Plus, Demi described her type of man to the publication. This was before she met her current boyfriend, DJ Martinez, however.