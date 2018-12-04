The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge will break tradition and leave Sandringham early.

This holiday season will be a bit different than past years because the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided to carve up the season to accommodate both the royal family of Prince William and the Middleton family, so that both sets of grandparents will be able to enjoy time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Harper’s Bazaar says that the Cambridges have altered their schedule in order to spend time with both sides of the family.

“Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children will be spending Christmas Eve and Day with the royal family at Sandringham.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and family will travel from Sandringham to the Middleton home in Bucklebury, Berkshire, to enjoy the time through New Year’s with Kate Middleton’s parents, as well as her sister Pippa, brother-in-law James Matthews, as well as their new baby. Also joining the family will be Middleton’s younger brother James.

It was initially reported that the Cambridges would spend Christmas Eve at Sandringham, and head to Bucklebury for church on Christmas Day, but the palace has corrected that statement, saying that Prince William and Kate Middleton won’t be leaving Sandringham until the 26th.

“The Cambridges will be at Sandringham again this year.”

Duchess Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, explains that due to these extraordinary circumstances, she knows she needs to be flexible with her timeframe to enjoy the company of her royal grandchildren.

“I try not to be too set when it comes to the schedule. Generally, we go to church in the morning, then a walk, open a few presents (with more in the evening). Then champagne and smoked salmon for lunch, and the main Christmas meal in the evening – but with young grandchildren, maybe we’ll move that forward and have it at lunchtime.”

For Carole Middleton, this will be the first holiday season with new grandsons Prince Louis and Arthur Matthews, the first child of daughter Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews. Needless to say, the photos of this holiday will be priceless for the Middleton family.

It sounds like the younger Cambridges won’t miss any of the Christmas festivities at Sandringham because it is the royal tradition to open gifts on Christmas Eve at tea time. The family lays out their gift on trestle tables and exchanges presents with each other while having their tea.

On Christmas Day the tradition is to go to church at St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham and then back home for a buffet lunch with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.