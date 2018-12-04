‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Gets Nervous, Stefan Asks Ben For Advice About Abigail

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the drama will continue to build this week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) come across Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) while she has the DNA test results that prove baby Charlotte is his daughter.

Gabi will likely be nervous to be confronted by Chad with such damning evidence in her grasp. However, she has become a master liar and manipulator when it comes to Chad, and she will likely be able to talk her way out of any trouble that might find her.

Meanwhile, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) will been seen struggling with a huge decision. Stefan will have to decide whether or not to let Abigail out of Bayview now that she is claiming to be her alter-ego, Gabby, yet again.

As many Days of Our Lives viewers will remember, Stefan fell head over heels in love with Abigail’s alter-ego, Gabby, while she was in the midst of her split personality disorder. The two fell into bed together, and he believes that he is the father of Abigail’s newborn daughter, Charlotte, when in reality his brother, Chad, is the baby’s biological parent.

Meanwhile, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and the love of his life, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), will come to realize that Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) has some serious evidence against them.

Fans may remember that Leo was suing Sonny for sexual harassment after concocting a plan with Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) before her death. After Vivian’s death, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) took over the plan and the two set out to take down Sonny and Titan Industries.

In the latest #DAYS, Will and Sonny reunite but get a shocking surprise!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/OxpIh5ZT3a — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 27, 2018

Things got heated and Sonny hit Leo over the head at the Kiriakis mansion. Believing his enemy was dead, he and Will worked hard to cover up the death and get rid of Leo’s body. However, it seems that Leo wasn’t dead at all, and now he’s back for revenge.

Elsewhere in Salem, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will begin to grow suspicious of his wife, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), when she begins to act a bit off.

Rafe will open up to Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) about the situation, and Eli will tell his friend and co-worker that it is a possibility that his wife could be cheating on him.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.