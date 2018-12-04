Barbara Palvin Goes Braless In Sheer Shirt & Tugs At Bikini Bottoms On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Barbara Palvin gave fans something to talk about with her latest Instagram post. She stunned fans during the broadcast of the VS Fashion Show on December 2, but the sought-after model still has a busy schedule as she jetted off to Costa Rica for Sports Illustrated.

A sneak peek of the photoshoot shows Barbara wearing a sheer, long-sleeved crop top while going braless. She also wore a pair of white bikini bottoms, but tugged at them with her left hand so that they rested below her hips on one side. She stood on a sandy beach, as she looked to her left and grabbed a tree branch with her right hand.

Barbara gave SI a shout-out in the captions, saying, “So excited to be back with best team ever at the most beautiful location, Costa Rica!!!” Fans loved the photo, with people exclaiming “Cuteeeeeee,” “just perfect!” and “you are my inspiration.”

The model’s Instagram Stories include both fan reactions to her various catwalks during the VS show, along with a couple of shots from Costa Rica. One photo from her current shoot shows her posing makeup-free in a robe. Another was an outtake from a shoot, which she also posted to her page. The captions revealed that it’s a sneak peek from a VS shoot.

The photo is of Barbara laying down on her ride, with wisps of her hair in her face. She wore a simple gold necklace with a small, circle charm, along with mascara, medium-dark makeup, and pink lipstick.

Palvin’s other recent photos show her wearing one of her colorful outfits for the VS show, including a black-and-white bra and panties set along with an orange halter and sheer cover-ups on her arms. The outfit was completed by a red ribbon wrapped around her neck. Another post gave fans a look at her outfits on the day of the rehearsal for the show, which included a leather mini-dress with a rectangular cut-out, along with thigh-high boots.

And for fans who’ve wondered what’s going through the model’s mind during a fashion show, this is what she told Elle UK.