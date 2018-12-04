Jarrod Spector Just Called Out Kanye West For Being On Phone During Opening Night Of ‘The Cher Show’

While distracted during the performance, Kanye West later replied to Jarrod Spector's tweet.

The Broadway production The Cher Show debuted on Monday night and there were plenty of celebrities in the audience excited to see the production. That is, apart from Kanye West. Apparently, he was too busy on his cell phone to notice much of what was going on during the performance, according to one of the stars of the musical.

Jarrod Spector, who plays Sonny in The Cher Show, has called out Kanye West on Twitter for being distracted by his phone rather than tuning into the production, reports TMZ.

“Hey, @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow!” Karrod wrote on his official Twitter account.

“If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much.”

Kanye had been present at the performance for The Cher Show with his wife, Kim Kardashian. Also in attendance during the performance was the iconic singer on which the production is based.

Initially, it was unclear if Kanye had been aware of the fact he had been spotted checking his phone. However, at some point, it seems that he was made aware of the social faux pas and responded accordingly via his own Twitter account.

“To Cher and the Cher show team,” his tweet in reply to Jarrod Spector read.

“The dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing ‘I got you, babe.’ Please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this masterpiece.”

Kris Connor / Getty Images

While Kanye cited the stage production as a “masterpiece,” there had been previous concerns from Cher over the content. Prior to attending on Monday night, Cher has seen the production on other occasions and had reportedly told the Chicago Tribune that the show “needs work,” according to Variety.

“Some parts of it are really fabulous,” Cher revealed at the time.

“We’re going to work on the other parts. In many parts, it was much, much better than I thought it would be. And there were no parts where I wanted to gouge my eyes out.”

While Variety‘s critique of the show was harsh at times, they did praise Jarrod Spector’s performance as Sonny, the previous husband of Cher.

“Spot-on as Sonny Bono and capturing the man’s charm, calculation, and nasal twang,” the review said. “But did he really have those abs?”

The Cher Show is currently playing at the Neil Simon Theatre.