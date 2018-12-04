Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Bob Guiney And Wife Jessica Canyon Announce The Birth Of Their Son

Bob Guiney from the early days of the 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' has welcomed his first child with wife Jessica Canyon.

Bob Guiney made his first appearance in reality television in the very first season of The Bachelorette which premiered in 2003. Although he was eventually eliminated from the show from then-Bachelorette Trista Rehn, he was a fan favorite that season earning him the starring role of The Bachelor during the shows fourth season. Nevertheless, the show wouldn’t be where he’d find lasting love. In fact, he got married and divorced twice before eventually making it stick with his current wife Jessica Canyon whom he married in 2016, according to Today.

In June of 2018 Canyon and Guiney were happy to announce that they were expecting their first child, which they shared via Instagram. “It’s official!!! @jescanyon and I are SO excited to announce to our friends and family that were expecting,” Guiney told his followers. He, his wife, and even their dog were dressed head to toe in blue to announce her pregnancy with a son. Canyon confirmed his statement on her own page with the simple caption, “Yep. We’re goin for it!”

Guiney is a frequent contributor to the Today Show, during the popular “Guys Tell All” panel during Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford’s hour. Guiney, alongside celebrity trainer Don Saladino, comedians Rick Younger and Chuck Nice make up the all men panel. The group typically answers relationship questions from the audience on every topic from dating to meeting a significant other’s parents. He’s grown comfortable in the spotlight as the current host of TLC’s home makeover show, Date My House.

The reality television alum was excited to announce the birth of his son on Instagram Monday writing, “Today is the greatest day!! Our son, Grayson Robert Guiney, was born early 12/3/2018. @jescanyon and baby are healthy and beautiful! Mom is resting with him on her chest right now. We are so excited and thankful for what this new day brings for our family!” The child was born at 8 lbs and 3 oz on December 3.

Guiney and Canyon are among several other couples from the Bachelor franchise that have welcomed children in the recent months. Former Bachelor favorite Sean Lowe welcomed his second child with his wife Catherine in May. The Lowes are one of the few Bachelor couples that found lasting love on the show and are still together today. Meanwhile, former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky-Manno and her husband, Kevin Manno welcomed their second child together in May as well, connecting after her stint in reality television.