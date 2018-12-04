A NASA Scientist Reveals That Aliens May Have Already Set Foot On Earth, But May Be Different Than You Think

NASA scientist Silvano P. Colombano has stated that aliens may have already visited Earth, but that we would have great difficulty in recognizing them as they might not be 'carbon-based organisms like us'.

Even though NASA have not given us any definitive and absolute proof that aliens exist, a NASA scientist believes that it is quite possible that if they do, these aliens may have already visited us here on Earth, but we just haven’t recognized them.

Silvano P. Colombano, who works as a computer scientist at the NASA Ames Research Center, has recently published a new piece of research in which he uses his professorial skills to explain that alien life is almost certainly not like what you see in films. These aliens, he suggests, may not be using the normal building blocks of life that humans are used to recognizing, like carbon for instance, which would make them very tricky to spot here on Earth, according to Fox News.

“I simply want to point out the fact that the intelligence we might find and that might choose to find us (if it hasn’t already) might not be at all produced by carbon based organisms like us.”

However, if as Colombano suggested these aliens on Earth aren’t carbon-based, how might we know them when we see them and would we even notice anything out of the ordinary? According to this NASA scientist, aliens could conceivably take the form of a supremely small entity of some kind, albeit one that has extraordinarily high intelligence despite its size and form. Again, without the carbon-based form, it would certainly appear that these aliens would be difficult to see around us.

“Our typical life-spans would no longer be a limitation (although even these could be dealt with multi-generational missions or suspended animation), and the size of the ‘explorer’ might be that of an extremely tiny super-intelligent entity.”

Colombano also stated that if aliens have already made their way to Earth, this is a clear sign that their technology is on a much more advanced scale than ours and that these aliens would presumably have mastered interstellar travel. Unfortunately, this is not the case for humans, as this form of travel may prove to be an “unbreakable barrier” for us, making it impossible at the moment to seek out extraterrestrial life at great distances.

However, all is not necessarily lost as he also believes that if we devise new criteria for alien life, we might successfully be able to hunt for it.

“If we adopt a new set of assumptions about what forms of higher intelligence and technology we might find, some of those phenomena might fit specific hypotheses, and we could start some serious inquiry.”

Colombano also made it clear that when looking into the possibility of alien life and UFOs on Earth, not all of the stories that one reads can be “explained or denied.”