Grammy Award Nominations Announcement Postponed Due To George HW Bush’s Memorial Service

Wednesday, December 5, has been declared a national day of mourning by the president of the United States, Donald Trump, because it is the day of former president George H.W. Bush’s memorial service at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

In honor of the ex-POTUS — who died on Friday, November 30, at the age of 94 — many government offices, the U.S. Postal Service, the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, and some banks will be officially closed, according to USA Today.

Additionally, many businesses and people have had to adjust their schedules. Former first lady Michelle Obama had to cancel two European dates of her book tour so she could attend Bush’s memorial service, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, and now the Recording Academy has decided to move the date of the nominations announcement for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards from December 5 to Friday, December 7.

The Recording Academy stated that nominees for select categories will now be revealed at 8:30 a.m. ET on the television program CBS This Morning and online at Apple Music. Fifteen minutes later, at 8:45 a.m. ET, the nominees for all 84 categories will be posted on Grammy.com.

The talented nominees will then have to wait until Sunday, February 10, 2019, to find out if they are the lucky recipients of a prestigious Grammy. The awards ceremony will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California and will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

In June, Variety reported on several changes taking place in the Grammy Award nomination process.

One of the big differences is that the number of nominees in the “General Field” categories — Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist — will increase from five to eight to “better reflect the large number of entries in these categories and allow voters greater flexibility when selecting this year’s best recordings,” according to the Recording Academy.

Other changes include allowing music supervisors to be considered as nominees in the Best Compilation Soundtrack Album category, and introducing a special Nominations Review Committee for the World Music Field.

Late-night talk show host James Corden hosted the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, which were held in New York City at Madison Square Garden this past January. Singer Bruno Mars was the night’s big winner, taking home all six of the trophies that he was nominated for, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year for his multiplatinum album 24K Magic.