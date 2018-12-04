Woman Uses Photoshop To Show How The Idea Of the Perfect Body Has Changed Over Time

Cassey Ho of 'Blogilates' is trying to show young women that there is no such thing as a perfect body.

With the rise of social media apps like Instagram, many young girls are growing up being bombarded with pressures to achieve the “perfect” body. Whereas in the past girls might have had to flip through fashion magazines to see unachievable levels of physical perfection, they now see it every time they scroll through their feed. No longer is it strictly fashion models showing off their flawless physique, it’s seemingly average girls who grow their social media following through row after row of perfect photos. However, it’s important for young women to recognize that not all of these pictures are untouched. With applications like Photoshop, anyone can alter their body shape to achieve the perfect appearance. Casey Ho, a fitness blogger, decided to prove this point by altering her own body shape to match what the ideal look was throughout past time periods, according to Today.

Cassey is an American fitness expert who made a name for herself through her YouTube channel Blogilates. Her channel teaches others how to live a healthier lifestyle through diet and exercise. Many of her videos walk viewers through vigorous workout routines, while others share nutritious recipes. However, her biggest motivation behind starting the channel was to promote healthy body image and body positivity.

She was inspired to do this photo series when she found herself comparing herself to others on Instagram. She noticed that the ideal body type in American society currently seems to be a small waist paired with large curves. However, this wasn’t always considered the standard of beauty. In the ’90s, for example, curves were not deemed as coveted and stick thin seemed to be the ideal. Cassey used Photoshop to alter an image of her own body to fit the beauty standards of several different time periods including the 1990s, the 1950s, the 1920s, and 1400-1700.

In each different image, Cassey changed a photograph in her room to depict a character from that time period that would have been considered to have the “perfect body.” In one image the poster is of Marilyn Monroe, before shifting to Elizabeth Taylor, and eventually depicting a Victoria Secret runway model.

Cassey’s goal in this project was to show that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes and the idea of what beauty is changes constantly. “I learned that media, art and men’s desires are the dictators of beauty ideals. Only now has there been some change to that! I hope women can now be stronger drivers in the conversation of beauty,” she said.