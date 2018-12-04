WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura Has An Obsession With Water Towers

The WWE Superstar has shared all kinds of photos of various water towers over the last few months.

If you made a list of descriptive words for Shinsuke Nakamura, eccentric would be at the top of that list. Both his character and real-life persona can be a little out there, and it’s that fact that has made him so beloved by wrestling fans for so many years. He tends to walk to the beat of his own drum.

In spite of speaking very limited English, Nakamura is consistently considered one of the most charismatic performers in wrestling.

Starting on September 9, and really picking up over the last 24 hours, Shinsuke Nakamura has been doing something a little odd, even by his standards. He’s taken to posting tons of photos of various water towers on social media. There doesn’t seem to be any particular logic to the water towers — if he sees one on the road, he snaps a photo of it posts it on his Instagram.

When he got started in the water tower game, he was only sharing a couple of towers at a time, but over the last 24 hours, Nakamura has shared at least 15 different towers. Presumably, this is because he happens to find himself in an area where water towers are prevalent (the WWE is in Texas right now), but it could just be that his obsession has moved to a new level.

An Instagram user’s comment sums up the situation perfectly: “Guys, I think he likes water towers… Not sure though.”

Another Instagram user said, “Has he gone mad?” One particular user even threatened to unfollow the WWE United States Champion if he didn’t stop posting water towers, but the water tower train kept rolling for hours after that.

The mystery has even worked its way onto Reddit, with a user turning to the /r/SquaredCircle community asking, “Does anybody know why he is doing this?”

Logically, it appears that Nakamura is using water towers as a way of cataloging his life on the road and all the different places he visits.

Currently, Shinsuke Nakamura is the WWE United States Champion, and he also held the NXT Championship while competing for the WWE’s developmental brand. Before coming to WWE, Nakamura was incredibly decorated in New Japan Pro Wrestling, holding the IWGP Heavyweight Championship three times, and the IWGP Intercontinental Championship five times.

Outside of in-ring accomplishments, Nakamura has received the Wrestling Observer award for most charismatic twice, and Wrestler of the Year once. He was even inducted into the Observer Hall of Fame in 2015.