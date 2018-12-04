Get Ready For ‘Last Christmas’ The Musical Featuring ‘Previously Unreleased’ Music By George Michael

In addition to classic songs from George Michael, 'Last Christmas' will also contain new music by the singer.

For those that are fans of musicals that heavily feature music from a single artist or band — think Mamma Mia — get ready for an upcoming movie that will feature many songs from the late George Michael.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Last Christmas, from Universal Pictures is an upcoming comedy movie that will heavily feature music from the hugely popular singer and songwriter, George Michael.

And, for those that are also fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones, the news is even better as Last Christmas will also be starring Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. Michelle Yeoh and Henry Golding have also signed on to be a part of Last Christmas. Previously, Yeoh and Golding have worked together on Crazy Rich Asians.

The Hollywood Reporter lists the following synopsis for Last Christmas.

“[Last Christmas] follows Kate (Clarke), an elf in a year-round Christmas shop, who begins dating Tom (Golding), a guy who seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of her barriers.”

In addition to the movie featuring well-known hits by George Michael — including the Christmas classic from the title, the movie “will also premiere unreleased material.”

Variety reports that Paul Feig has signed on to direct Last Christmas. He will also produce the movie for his Feigco Entertainment alongside Jessie Henderson. Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings are listed as writers for the screenplay. Erik Baiers, the executive vice president of production for Universal Pictures, will oversee the project on their behalf.

George Michael was a successful singer whose enduring Christmas hit, “Last Christmas,” was one of many that spanned the length of his career which started in the 1980s with the band, Wham! After quitting Wham! George Michael went on to have a successful solo career right up until his death in 2016 on Christmas day.

In addition to Last Christmas, as previously reported by the Inquistr, Universal Pictures has also just secured the rights to some of Prince’s music in anticipation of another movie in development. While details are still scant on the Prince musical, it is known that the movie will not be a biopic on Prince but similar to the likes of Last Christmas and Mamma Mia, where the music is used as a backdrop to help tell an original story.

Filming is currently underway on Last Christmas, which is expected to be released on November 15, 2019.