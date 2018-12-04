Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Make First Appearance As Husband And Wife In Jodphur, India

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have made their first appearance as husband and wife at an airport in Jodphur, India. The Indian Express reports that Chopra wore a resplendent emerald sari embroidered in gold, designed by Indian fashion house Sabyasachi. She paired the semi-sheer outfit with Punjab bridal bracelets called Chura. The actress can also be seen sporting a sindoor, a line of red dye on the middle part in her hair. In Hindu tradition, this is a symbol that denotes that the woman wearing it has gotten married.

Nick Jonas also looked sharp in a khaki jacket and pants paired with white sneakers and sunglasses.

Chopra and Jonas got married over the weekend in Christian and Hindu ceremonies at a luxurious palace in Jodphur. The significance of having two ceremonies was clearly important to the couple

The former Quantico actress has previously said that she loves that their relationship brings together two distinct cultures.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and culture. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so amazing,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of herself and her husband on the day of the Mehendi ceremony, an important part of the Hindu wedding ritual.

Jonas expressed the same sentiment on his Twitter page.

She also shared a video from the night of the Sangeet, another celebratory pre-wedding Hindu ritual. In the video, you can see lots of dancing and singing, as friends and family from both sides came together to create a colorful party ahead of Nick and Priyanka’s weddings.

“It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love,” she wrote on Instagram.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka’s whirlwind romance began in Chopra’s Twitter messages, the couple revealed in an interview with Vogue Magazine. She replied by asking him to text her because her team could see the DMs.

According to the couple, his first message was “I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet,” Take notes, gentlemen!

The fact that they shared mutual friends likely helped move the flirtation from social media/ texting to real life. Jonas is friends with Quantico alum Graham Rogers.

After meeting for the first time at an Oscars after-party, they went to the 2017 Met Gala together and were both dressed by Ralph Lauren. That’s when the dating rumors started swirling but Copra denied them at first.

“I’ve had that rule my whole life,” she told Vogue. “Never publicly acknowledge a relationship. Ever.”

Now that she’s married, Priyanka won’t have to worry about that rule for a very long time.