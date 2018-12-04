Chelsea Clinton Shares A Photo From The First Time She Met George HW Bush

Chelsea Clinton looks back fondly on the early memories she has of the former president.

Although the Clintons and the Bushes share very different political views, the families have always been close and had a lot of respect for one another. After the passing of 94-year-old George H.W. Bush on Friday, Chelsea Clinton paid tribute to the former president through an Instagram post, according to Today.

The first time Chelsea met President George H.W. Bush was when she was only a little girl. The touching picture shows the former president bending down to shake her hand as she stands between her parents, Hillary and Bill Clinton. She recalls the kindness he showed her, and how he always took the time to make sure she felt comfortable and welcomed. “Loved finding this photo over the weekend of my first time meeting President George H.W. Bush. I remember his kindness toward me and my parents gently point out he was both kind & good enough to direct me to the restroom! I’m very grateful for the friendship our families share,” she wrote in the caption.

Her father, former president Bill Clinton, also took the time to remember George H.W. Bush in a thoughtful op-ed piece in the Washington Post this past weekend. Clinton recalls his kind heart and treasures the friendship they shared calling it “one of the greatest gifts of my life.” “He was an honorable, gracious and decent man who believed in the United States, our Constitution, our institutions and our shared future,” he wrote.

Many have voiced their condolences to the family of the 41st president of the United States. The family has been through a lot this past year, having just lost George H.W. Bush’s wife Barbara in April. She was 92-years-old. The former president will be laid to rest in Texas, where he was born and raised, next to his beloved wife. The pair left behind five living children, former president George Bush, Jeb Bush, Neil Bush, and Marvin Bush, as well as Dorothy Bush Koch. They also had one other daughter named Robin who passed away at 3-years-old from advanced leukemia.

Following Barbara Bush’s death earlier this year, a popular cartoon circulated through mainstream media showing Barbara and Robin reuniting in heaven. Since the passing of her father, the drawing has been revised to include him in the picture as well. Jenna Bush Hager, the granddaughter of George H.W. and Barbara, shared the cartoon on her Instagram page Saturday. In her emotional caption, she spoke of the comfort the image brought to her and her family.