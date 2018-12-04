Bethesda To Replace Fallout 76 Nylon Bags With Canvas Ones

The company's $200 version of the game came with a cheap nylon bag, and fans were not too happy.

Not a day goes by without something new happening in the saga that is Fallout 76. Bethesda released a $200 version of the game called the Power Armor Edition. It was supposed to come with a solid-looking canvas bag, but instead, buyers of the pricey version received a cheap nylon one instead.

After an incredible amount of outcry from people who purchased the expensive version of the game, Bethesda has decided to make things right by offering to send a replacement bag to anyone who dropped the big bucks on the Power Armor Edition, as reported by GameSpot.

The company took to Twitter and said the following on the issue.

“We are finalizing manufacturing plans for replacement canvas bags for the Fallout 76: Power Armor Edition. If you purchased the CE, please visit https://beth.games/2QDropM and submit a ticket by Jan. 31, 2019. We’ll arrange to send you a replacement as soon as the bags are ready.”

While the company did reveal that it would offer replacement bags, it didn’t provide a timeframe for when fans could expect to receive the new one.

This is actually the second attempt at a make-good by Bethesda for the bag controversy. As reported by Inquisitr, the company originally offered buyers 500 Atoms, which is about $5 in the game’s microtransaction currency. This was enough to purchase a couple of small items in Fallout 76, but it wasn’t even sufficient to purchase a full outfit.

Needless to say, this just caused more outrage from people who felt ripped off. It’s good to see Bethesda do right by the fans on this one, as the people who were willing to spend $200 on the Power Armor Edition are probably the most hardcore fans of the franchise, and they are the ones the company should bend over backwards to take care of.

While this is one problem taken care of, Bethesda is far from out of the woods yet, as the release of Fallout 76 has been filled with controversy. The main issue is one that’s hard to rectify at this point–many players just don’t enjoy playing the game.

For the game’s quality and technical issues, Bethesda has remained basically silent, so it’s not clear exactly when those will be ironed out.

There’s even a class action lawsuit in the works that claims that the technical issues make the game unplayable.

According to the suit, “Gamers who have tried to receive a refund because of the game’s myriad glitches have been unable to do so since they downloaded the game, leaving them to deal with an unplayable experience until patches bring it back to a playable state.”

With all of that said, at least Bethesda is making an attempt to clean up the PR mess that Fallout 76 is leaving behind, and taking care of the bag situation is definitely a step in the right direction.