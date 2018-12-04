Netflix Grants ‘Friends’ Fans Their Wish, Show Will Stay On Streaming Platform Through 2019

Friends fans can all collectively breathe a sigh of relief.

Earlier today, the Inquisitr reported that fans of the show were absolutely devastated upon finding out news that the popular ’90s sitcom would be leaving Netflix in January 2019. According to the show’s page on Netflix, the show was set to be leaving the streaming platform this coming new year with a message reading “Available until 01/01/2019.”

After that, fans freaked out on social media, begging Netflix to keep Friends on the platform while some even threatened to leave Netflix altogether if they didn’t keep the show.

“FRIENDS IS LEAVING NETFLIX ON JANUARY 1ST. In other news, I will be canceling my Netflix subscription on January 1st,” one Twitter user threatened.

Other fans started a Change.org petition to try and keep the show on Netflix. But it looks like all of the freaking out by Friends fans actually did make a difference because Netflix granted fans their wish, offering to keep the show on the streaming service, at least for another year.

“The Holiday Armadillo has granted your wish: ‘Friends’ will still be there for you in the US throughout 2019,” Netflix tweeted along with a photo of Ross in this now iconic holiday Armadillo costume.

Within just moments of the amazing news, fans of the show took to the tweet to comment, giving it over 16,000 likes, 7,600 retweets, 1,000 plus comments. Many fans tagged their own friends to let them know the good news while countless others simply thanked Netflix for keeping their favorite show afloat.

“YESSSSSS NEVER GET RID OF FRIENDS PLEASE IM CRYING.”

“Please don’t remove it keep it for the next years, I want it, we want it, all want FRIENDS,” another commented.

“THANK YOU HOLIDAY ARMADILLO,” one more chimed in.

Does Ross look fine to you? pic.twitter.com/WH4YsgG8De — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) November 30, 2018

Of course, countless other fans responded to the news with a GIF or a clip from one of their favorite episodes. And for fans who want to get their Jennifer Aniston fix, her new Netflix show titled Dumplin’ will premiere later this week. Aniston plays the role of a former pageant queen and when her plus-sized daughter decides to follow in her mother’s footsteps in an attempt to make a point about beauty standards, Aniston’s character is none too pleased.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, Aniston says that she can really relate to her latest role because it was very similar to the relationship that she had with her own mother. The 49-year-old noted that her mother was a model and really cared about what Jennifer looked like, something that strained their relationship.

“I did not come out the model child she’d hoped for and it was something that really resonated with me, this little girl just wanting to be seen and wanting to be loved by a mom who was too occupied with things that didn’t quite matter.”

Catch Aniston in her new series Dumplin’ starting December 7.