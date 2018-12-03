Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Trump Administration ‘Criminal From The Start’

On Monday, Democratic Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to thank Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington State for her efforts in assisting five asylum seekers to successfully gain entry into the United States.

As reported by Newsweek, Ocasio-Cortez had some uncomplimentary things to say about the current administration in the country in her tweet, and the stance it has taken on anyone is considers to be lesser.

“Thank you, @RepJayapal. It shouldn’t have to take a member of Congress physically showing up herself to get ICE to stop violating international law *as an exception.*” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

“From jailing children to banning folks based on their religion, this Admin has been criminal from the start.”

She also quoted Jayapal’s tweet in her message, in which the Representative said she had assisted the five asylum seekers, which included two unaccompanied minors, a mother who had brought her 9-year-old child, and a man with a serious medical condition who could benefit from treatment in the U.S.

Ocasio-Cortez has been very outspoken in her criticism of the Trump administration, often taking to Twitter to express her anger over decisions that negatively impact people, citizens or not, that she does not agree with.

I was able to successfully assist 5 asylum seekers – 2 unaccompanied minors, a mother and her 9 year old child, and a young man with a serious medical condition – into the United States. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) December 2, 2018

One of Ocasio-Cortez’s platforms is to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). A paragraph on her website explains her views on the government agency and their true effects on people.

“As overseen by the Trump administration, ICE operates with virtually no accountability, ripping apart families and holding our friends and neighbors indefinitely in inhumane detention centers scattered across the United States. Alex believes that if we are to uphold civic justice, we must abolish ICE and see to it that our undocumented neighbors are treated with the dignity and respect owed to all people, regardless of citizenship status.”

Just last week, she had an argument with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who had suggested that she should pay a visit to the Holocaust Museum, implying that she needed to learn the difference between the horrific crimes against humanity committed during the Second World War and the migrant caravan headed to the U.S.-Mexico border with the hopes of seeking asylum.

Ocasio-Cortez had harsh words for Graham, pointing out that the purpose of museums is to warn of the atrocities of the past so that they don’t recur in the future.

“@LindseyGrahamSC, the point of such a treasured museum is to bring its lessons to present day. This administration has jailed children and violated human rights,” she tweeted.

“Perhaps we should stop pretending that authoritarianism + violence is a historical event instead of a growing force.”

She also criticized Trump in November for not only dodging taxes himself but for allowing his parents to do so as well.