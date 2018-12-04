Meghan McCain Bashes Joy Behar For Criticizing Donald Trump During Bush Memorial Segment

Joy Behar and Meghan McCain got into a heated exchange on an episode of The View on Monday when McCain tried to shut her co-host down, The Hill reports. During a discussion about the life of former President George H.W. Bush, who died over the weekend, the pair got into a shouting match when Behar attempted to point out the comparison between President Donald Trump and Bush’s environmental accomplishments.

The segment opened with co-host Whoopi Goldberg saying that she has gained a measure of perspective about Bush in comparison with the current White House. She said that Bush was an example of someone that could hold a different opinion from someone but still respect them.

The conversation evolved from there, with the hosts discussing the former president’s legacy and impact on current politics. It was then that Behar brought up Bush’s use of the power of the White House to enact environmental policies aimed at tackling global warming.

“As a candidate he said, ‘Those who think we’re powerless to do anything about the greenhouse effect are forgetting about the White House effect.’ Then he signed into law the Clean Air Act amendment of 1990, one of the most sweeping environmental statutes ever,” she said.

“This president that we have now is trying to unravel everything that he did and Obama did,” she continued. “And if I ever become a one-issue voter, it will be about pollution and the greenhouse effect and the fact that—”

Behar didn’t get to finish her thought, because McCain cut her off, saying that she didn’t want to discuss Trump, but rather, focus on Bush. The two exchanged a few more heated words, with Behar remarking that she was speaking and McCain saying that she didn’t care to hear what her co-host had to say.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg quickly cut off the exchange, tossing to commercial as the two women talked over each other.

Social media was quick to respond to the interaction, with people taking both sides. Some expressed support for Behar, saying that the show is about exchanging opinions and that the segment opened as a comparison of Trump and Bush.

#TheView somebody tell Megan the show is called The View — Callie61 (@Callie617) December 3, 2018

Others wanted to see the exchange continue, saying that Goldberg shouldn’t have ended the segment to go to commercial when she did.

I'm low key mad Whoopi went to commercial so fast. I wanted Meghan to walk off stage or for her to get cussed the f out by Joy #TheView — Angie C. (@Music_Is_Me88) December 3, 2018

Behar and McCain have both expressed critical views of the current president. Last week, Behar apologized after saying that “god forbid” Trump live 20 years. She has also questioned Trump’s religious faith. McCain has taken jabs at Trump, notably at her father’s funeral when she said that America was “always great.”