Ryan Edwards And Mackenzie Standifer Enjoy Their New Baby As She Shares Throwback Photo

Mackenzie Standifer recently gushed over her 'hot' husband on Instagram.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer are going strong, despite the recent rumors suggesting they are on the verge of divorce.

According to a recent report shared by Cafe Mom, Standifer took to her Instagram stories days ago and shared a throwback photo of her reality star husband and applauded his high school photo for being “hot.”

“Hello,” she wrote in the photo’s caption.

While Standifer has been quite active on social media over the past several months, Edwards hasn’t been seen on his Instagram page since July of this year, when he lashed out at MTV for refusing to show his life of sobriety on Teen Mom OG.

Months after slamming the network, Edwards reportedly entered into a treatment program for substance abuse and remained there for three months. On Instagram last week, Standifer spoke of her husband’s ongoing treatment, saying that the last 90 days had been the longest of her life.

Although Edwards is believed to be out of treatment at this time, he hasn’t been seen in any new photos and may be focusing solely on his new baby, son Jagger, who Standifer welcomed last month as he remained in rehab.

Throughout the past several weeks, Mackenzie Standifer has shared a number of images of herself and her new baby but none of those photos show the child’s face.

Last month, after rumors began swirling which suggested Ryan Edwards had left his treatment center before his program was complete, his mother spoke out against the reports, claiming he was still in rehab and not planning to make an early exit.

“Ryan will be leaving the exact day he is supposed to which is set by the facility,” Jen Edwards told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “He is not leaving treatment early. Ryan and Mackenzie are in a great place. They have asked that we not give any other specific information at this time.”

Jen also denied a report claiming Mackenzie Standifer had skipped her family’s Thanksgiving celebration to travel to where Edwards was and take him back hom.

“[Ryan’s dad] Larry and I were with Mackenzie on Thanksgiving Day,” Jen told The Ashley.

She then said she and her family visited Edwards recently but did not spend time with him on Thanksgiving Day.

Teen Mom OG Season 8 airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV. Edwards will not be seen on any of the show’s new episodes.