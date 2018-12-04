Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Cleavage In Racy Low Cut Bathing Suit During Vacation With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen is living her best life in Mexico with her husband, John Legend. The model celebrated her 33rd birthday on Friday in Cabo San Lucas with her hubby, as the two had some fun in the sun.

According to a Dec. 3 report by the Daily Mail, Chrissy Teigen was photographed in Mexico rocking a very low cut one-piece bathing suit. The TV personality smiled as she hit a pink and white polka dot beach ball in the air with her husband.

Chrissy rocked a blue and white patterned bathing suit with a gold belt accent. The suit showed off Teigen’s ample cleavage. She also sported a no-makeup look as she smiled happily at the father of her two children.

Teigen’s shoulder length caramel-colored hair was worn down and in a natural-looking straight style for the beach outing. Meanwhile, Legend went shirtless as he donned a pair of dark blue swim trunks.

Over the weekend the birthday girl shared some of the festivities from her celebration, which included roses on her bed in the shape of a heart, and dinner on the beach as she was surrounded by holiday lights, in which she wore her bathrobe to sit at the table and enjoy.

It seems that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend wanted to get away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood for a while as they celebrated the model’s birthday.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, John and Chrissy are allegedly known for their laid-back style. However, they recently became upset with their friend, Kanye West, when he began to show support for President Donald Trump.

“They are both upset with Kanye, but don’t want to publicly bash him because that really doesn’t solve anything. They would like to actually have conversations with him behind closed to doors to make him aware of their feelings and hope that he gets to a place where he can see things from their perspective,” an insider previously told Hollywood Life.

“Chrissy and John are very happy, level-headed people and they will always choose to live their lives that way. They take zero comfort having drama in their life. And Kanye equals drama but they also want to give him a chance,” the source added.

Fans can keep up with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend via their social media accounts, where the couple often share photos and videos of their everyday lives, including their two children.