Donald Trump A Traitor According To — Rudy Giuliani? Strange Giuliani Russia Tweet Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

A tweet by Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani contained a strange link, one that led directly to a page that calls Trump 'a traitor to our country,' as Twitter wonders what happened.

What appears to be a typographical mistake by Donald Trump’s lawyer for the Russia investigation, Rudy Giuliani, sent Twitter into a frenzy of trolling on Monday, as Twitter users wondered if Giuliani was sending “secret messages,” when it was discovered that a link contained in Giuliani’s latest tweet led directly to a page at the URL G20.in that condemned Trump as a “traitor.”

Giuliani’s Friday tweet was another in his series of complaints directed at the investigation into Trump’s Russia ties led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller — an investigation that has closed in on some of his close associates and has left Trump “spooked,” according to White House insiders and reported by the Inquisitr.

Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, is a longtime friend of Trump and since being hired as Trump’s latest attorney has become one of his most freewheeling and outspoken defenders, most recently in a Sunday interview in which, per an Inquisitr report, he baselessly accused Mueller of “intimidating” witnesses in the Russia probe.

In his tweet, Giuliani attacked Mueller for releasing Russia-related indictments immediately before Trump leaves on official trips abroad. But in the tweet, he wrote, “Mueller filed an indictment just as the President left for G-20.In (sic) July he indicted the Russians who will never come here just before he left for Helsinki.”

Mueller filed an indictment just as the President left for https://t.co/8ZNrQ6X29a July he indicted the Russians who will never come here just before he left for Helsinki.Either could have been done earlier or later. Out of control!Supervision please? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 30, 2018

The lack of space between the words “G20” with a subsequent period and the word “in” turned the phrase into the URL “G20.in.” Clicking on that link leads to a standalone page with the stark message, “Donald J. Trump is a traitor to our country.”

According to a report by Time, however, the “traitor” page did not appear until after Giuliani posted his Twitter message complete with spacing error. “As is wont to happen on the Internet, some internet savvy person saw the creation of this link and a golden opportunity to troll Giuliani and the Trump administration,” the site wrote.

But even if Giuliani had deliberately intended to brand Trump as a “traitor,” he would not be the first to do so. Following Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, earlier this year, several major newspapers decried the alleged “treason” of his dealings with the Russia president, as The Guardian reported.

Even a columnist for the normally staid New York Times, Charles Blow, penned a column in July headlined, “Trump, Treasonous Traitor.”

The G20.in URL was purchased within hours of Giuliani posting his tweet on Friday, according to the blog HillReporter, by an Atlanta, Georgia, based company called Pixel Riot, which posted the “traitor to our country” page. As of late Monday afternoon, Giuliani had not yet deleted the tweet.